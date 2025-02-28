The Africa report unveils its ranking of the top 500 african companies

The Africa Report and its sister media Jeune Afrique published the 26th edition of its exclusive ranking of Africa’s 500 largest companies: 500 African Champions. After a cumulative growth of nearly 25% over two years, the activity of the companies in the ranking has stabilized, with total revenues amounting to $736.8 billion, marking a 3.1% decline compared to the 2024 edition. This stagnation reflects a challenging global context, characterized by sluggish growth and declining commodity prices.

This edition highlights the impact of macroeconomic turbulence on large African companies. Currency devaluations in Egypt and Nigeria have particularly aSected the performance of local firms, reducing their revenues when expressed in U.S. dollars. Additionally, the drop in commodity prices has weakened the mining and oil sectors, while South Africa, despite remaining the most represented country in the ranking, is gradually losing its influence. Despite these challenges, many African companies continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience, adapting to market shifts and seeking new growth opportunities.

Energy remains the leading sector in the ranking, accounting for 28% of total revenues, with Sonatrach (Algeria) at the top, followed by NNPC (Nigeria). The mining sector, however, has faced setbacks due to falling prices of key minerals such as platinum and phosphate, impacting major players like Anglo American Platinum and OCP. Telecommunications, long a driver of growth, have shown mixed results as inflationary pressures prove diSicult to pass on to consumers in a heavily regulated sector. Meanwhile, the airline industry is experiencing a strong rebound, driven by Ethiopian Airlines’ expansion and remarkable progress from Royal Air Maroc and South African Airways.

The ranking is based on a detailed analysis of nearly 1,300 African companies, assessing their financial performance based on their revenues for the 2023 fiscal year. Data is sourced from oSicial and verified records, then converted into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in eSect at the end of each fiscal year. The aim is to provide a reliable and comprehensive snapshot of the African economy, excluding the financial and insurance sectors, which are analyzed separately.

“For more than 25 years, Jeune Afrique has been analyzing the performance of the continent’s leading companies. The findings are clear: their development remains insuSicient given the challenges and opportunities in the market. Unlocking Africa’s growth potential requires a new deal between the public sector and private enterprises. These issues will be at the heart of discussions at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan on May 12 and 13,” says Amir Ben Yahmed, CEO of Jeune Afrique Media Group.

