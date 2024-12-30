The AI tools continuing to transform U.S. businesses into 2025

30/12/2024

New research has revealed that ‘Developer Tools’ rank as the most popular AI tools for businesses.



A new study by data collection experts SOAX has analyzed and determined the most popular AI tools for businesses, based on a range of user metrics for AI tools spanning various categories that were tagged as “business” on AI tools directory, aixploria.com.



Developer tools rank as the most popular AI tools for businesses, with an overall score of 76.81.

Examples: github.com, app.formulabot.com, neuronsinc.com

Boasting a high average monthly visit duration of 320 seconds and a notable 5.71 pages per visit, AI developer tools have become indispensable for businesses in recent years. For those aiming to streamline coding and development, AI development tools enable teams to work more efficiently on everything from debugging to real-time testing. Average monthly visits for sites within this sector stand at 5,465,770, indicating a substantial interest in AI-driven development solutions.



Websites & Design place second, with an overall score of 72.66.

Examples: canva.com, tome.app, blendnow.com

AI-driven website and design tools help businesses automate web and graphic design tasks, enhancing user interface and experience through machine learning algorithms.

With 123,391,894 average monthly visits, design AI tools are transforming creative industries by making professional-grade design accessible to businesses of all sizes.The bounce rate for these sites is the lowest among all categories at 28%, reflecting strong initial interest, while visit durations average around 125 seconds. An average monthly search volume of 24,940 (also the highest among all categories) suggests a growing need for AI applications across a wide range of creative fields.



Productivity tools place third, with an overall score of 69.35.

Examples: monday.com, reclaim.ai, otter.ai

AI productivity tools are a favorite among businesses looking to automate daily workflows and scheduling, and assist with task management across various teams. With an average of 20,955,234 monthly visits, a 212 second average visit duration and a relatively low bounce rate of 35%, the demand for productivity-enhancing AI is evident, with companies becoming ever more reliant on AI-driven solutions that can streamline operations and ultimately free up employee time.



Automation ranks fourth, with an overall score of 69.12.

Examples: zapier.com, repurpose.io, workos.com

Automation AI assists companies with repetitive tasks, from data entry to email responses, helping reduce workload and costs. These tools attract an average of 15,903,110 monthly visits with an impressive 245 second average duration, highlighting the strong interest businesses have in automation solutions. The category’s bounce rate is 32%, showing users’ commitment to exploring automation options after landing on these sites.



Chatbots rank fifth, with an overall score of 64.44.

Examples: chatfuel.com, chatbot.com, heylibby.ai

Businesses are becoming increasingly reliant on chatbots for customer service, which are particularly useful for handling customer queries, delivering instant support, and maintaining client engagement. Chatbots see a monthly visit average of 3,369,304, with a moderate visit duration of 237 seconds and a 36% bounce rate. Their average monthly search volume of 16,920 is high, suggesting a sustained interest in AI-driven customer support solutions.



Education & Studies places sixth, with an overall score of 62.92.

Examples: beautiful.ai, databricks.com, meetcody.ai

AI-driven education & study tools attract an average of 1,591,859 per month, with a 39% bounce rate and an average visit duration of 178 seconds. These tools support businesses by facilitating employee training, knowledge sharing, and skills development. Search volume is particularly high for education-related AI tools at 23,661 monthly average searches, indicating an increased commitment from businesses to upskill their workforce through automated learning resources.



Presentation Tools place seventh, with an overall score of 61.66.

Examples: prezo.ai, pitchgrade.com, storychief.io

Presentation AI tools offer unique value by automating content design and structure for business presentations, drawing 900,000 average monthly visits. With a high average of 8.26 pages per visit and a session duration of 257 seconds, users are highly engaged when exploring these business solutions.



Transcriber Tools rank eighth, with an overall score of 61.55.

Examples: notta.ai, otter.ai, sonix.ai

With 2,385,121 average monthly visits across sites in this category and an average of 3.36 pages per visit, these tools are starting to be adopted more frequently for businesses wishing to transcribe meetings, interviews, and calls. With an average monthly search volume of 11,857, these tools provide effective solutions for businesses that wish to increase their content accessibility.



Data & Analytics rank ninth, with an overall score of 59.25.

Examples: palantir.com, databricks.com, neuronsinc.com

Data and analytics AI solutions attract 38,813,782 average monthly visits, the second highest among all categories. These tools assist businesses in deriving insights from large datasets and analytics, essential for marketing and driving data-driven decision-making. With a bounce rate of 46% and 4.03 average pages per visit, businesses tend to explore these solutions extensively, likely with a strong intent to purchase.



Rounding out the top ten is Sales & Conversion, with an overall score of 55.27.

Examples: gong.io, clickup.com, benchmarkemail.com

Sales and conversion AI tools help to optimize customer journeys and boost conversions, drawing an average of 6,377,619 monthly visits. A bounce rate of 40% and an average monthly search volume of 10,573 reflects high interest in these tools, and an intention across multiple sectors to implement AI to improve their marketing and sales outreach.

The Most Popular AI Tools for Businesses



Rank Category Avg. of Bounce Rate for Websites That Had This Tag Avg. of Avg. Monthly Visits for Websites That Had This Tag Avg. of Avg. Visit Duration for Websites That Had This Tag (seconds) Avg. of Pages per Visit for Websites That Had This Tag Avg. of Avg. Monthly Search Volume for Websites That Had This Tag Index Score – Overall (/100) 1 Developer Tools 0.47 5,465,770 320.44 5.71 24,732 76.81 2 Websites & Design 0.28 123,391,804 125.44 2.35 24,940 72.66 3 Productivity 0.35 20,955,234 212.66 4.05 17,450 69.35 4 Automation 0.32 15,903,110 245.06 4.21 11,939 69.12 5 Chatbots 0.36 3,369,304 237.94 3.47 16,920 64.44 6 Education & Studies 0.39 1,591,859 178.58 3.46 23,665 62.92 7 Presentation 0.43 904,781 256.62 8.26 8,052 61.66 8 Transcriber 0.41 2,385,121 175.38 3.36 23,468 61.55 9 Data & Analytics 0.46 38,813,782 196.18 4.03 11,858 59.25 10 Sales & Conversion 0.40 6,377,619 177.90 3.78 10,573 55.27

Stepan Solovev, CEO & Co-founder of SOAX, commented on the study:

“This study reveals how businesses are embracing AI across diverse fields, with Developer Tools and Websites & Design leading the way. The high ranking of design tools highlights the tension between AI-driven efficiency and the preservation of human artistry, sparking debate within creative industries.



“Beyond design, categories such as productivity, automation, and sales & conversion show that companies are prioritizing AI to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.



“While AI’s benefits are clear, balancing these against impact on traditionally human-led fields remains essential as AI’s influence continues to grow in the world of business.”

