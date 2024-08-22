The best casino in Australia: Where the fun never ends

22/08/2024

When it comes to casinos, Australia boasts some of the best in the world. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or just looking for a fun night out, Australia has a casino that will meet your needs. But with so many options, which one truly stands out as the best? Let’s take a deep dive into the glitz and glamour of best casino in australia and uncover which one deserves the crown.

A Brief History of Australian Casinos

Australia’s love affair with casinos dates back to the early 1970s. The first legal casino, Wrest Point Hotel Casino, opened its doors in Hobart, Tasmania, in 1973. Since then, the country has seen a rapid expansion of casinos, with many becoming iconic landmarks. By 1985, the famous Adelaide Casino had opened, marking a significant milestone in the casino industry. Fast forward to today, and Australia is home to more than 20 major casinos, each offering a unique experience.

Year Milestone Location 1973 Wrest Point Hotel Casino opens Hobart, Tasmania 1985 Adelaide Casino opens Adelaide, South Australia 1994 Crown Casino opens Melbourne, Victoria 2006 Star Casino undergoes major renovation Sydney, New South Wales 2017 Crown Towers named world’s best hotel Melbourne, Victoria

Crown Melbourne: The King of Casinos

When people think of the best casino in Australia, Crown Melbourne often comes to mind. This iconic establishment isn’t just a casino; it’s a full-fledged entertainment complex that has set the standard for luxury and excitement. Opened in 1994, Crown Melbourne is the largest casino in the Southern Hemisphere, boasting a massive gaming floor that spans over 220,000 square feet.

Why Crown Melbourne Stands Out

1. Gaming Options: Crown Melbourne offers over 2,500 gaming machines and 540 table games. Whether you’re into poker, blackjack, roulette, or the latest slot machines, you’ll find it all here. 2. Luxurious Accommodations: Crown Towers, the hotel within the complex, has been named the world’s best hotel multiple times. With 5-star amenities and breathtaking views of the Yarra River, it’s a favorite among high-rollers and celebrities. 3. Dining and Entertainment: The casino is home to some of Australia’s best restaurants, including the acclaimed Nobu and Rockpool Bar & Grill. Plus, with a state-of-the-art theater and numerous bars and nightclubs, there’s never a dull moment.

Feature Details Number of Gaming Machines 2,500 Number of Table Games 540 Hotel Rating 5 Stars (Crown Towers) Notable Restaurants Nobu, Rockpool Bar & Grill, Conservatory Entertainment Venues Crown Theatre, Club 23, The Palms at Crown

The Star Sydney: A Close Contender

While Crown Melbourne may take the crown, The Star Sydney is not far behind. This casino, located in the heart of Sydney, offers a vibrant and modern gaming experience. Opened in 1995, The Star has undergone several renovations to maintain its status as one of Australia’s top casinos.

What Makes The Star Sydney Shine

1. Prime Location: Situated on Sydney Harbour, The Star offers stunning views and easy access to the city’s top attractions. 2. Diverse Gaming Options: With over 1,500 gaming machines and 140 table games, The Star caters to both casual players and serious gamblers. 3. Entertainment and Dining: The Star is home to some of the city’s best dining options, including Sokyo and BLACK Bar & Grill. It also features the Lyric Theatre, where you can catch world-class performances.

Feature Details Number of Gaming Machines 1,500 Number of Table Games 140 Hotel Rating 5 Stars (The Darling) Notable Restaurants Sokyo, BLACK Bar & Grill, Momofuku Seiobo Entertainment Venues Sydney Lyric Theatre, Marquee Nightclub

Other Noteworthy Mentions

While Crown Melbourne and The Star Sydney are the top contenders, Australia is home to several other casinos worth mentioning:

1. Crown Perth: Located in Western Australia, this casino offers a laid-back vibe with luxurious amenities. 2. Treasury Brisbane: A heritage-listed building that offers a unique blend of history and modern gaming. 3. SkyCity Adelaide: Known for its elegant design and prime location along the River Torrens.

Choosing the best casino in Australia ultimately comes down to personal preference. However, if you’re looking for the ultimate experience, Crown Melbourne is the clear winner. With its vast gaming options, luxurious accommodations, and world-class dining and entertainment, it’s no wonder why it’s the crown jewel of Australia’s casino industry. But don’t count out The Star Sydney or the other casinos; each offers something special that’s worth exploring.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the biggest casino in Australia?

Crown Melbourne is the largest casino in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere, with a gaming floor spanning over 220,000 square feet.

2. Which Australian casino has the best hotel?

Crown Towers in Melbourne, part of the Crown Melbourne complex, is often rated as the best hotel in Australia, offering 5-star luxury and stunning views.

3. Are there any casinos in Australia with waterfront views?

Yes, The Star Sydney is located on Sydney Harbour and offers breathtaking waterfront views, along with a vibrant gaming and entertainment experience.

