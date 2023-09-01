The best games for people starting out playing at casinos

While casino gaming is fun and exciting, the sheer number of games and the intricacies of betting can be a little overwhelming. Those that are just starting out in online casino gaming may want to do a little research and practice before trying their hand at the real thing.

While many casino games are familiar, there are rules surrounding play and betting that might not be obvious to a new player, so it can help to start with the simpler games and work towards the more complex ones. However, the games that appear simple aren’t always the easiest to master, so it pays to learn a little about how they all work.

Slots

It doesn’t really get much simpler than slots, and anyone can have some low-stakes fun playing these easy games that might just make you rich. For beginners, slots are a great way to ease your way into casino gaming as there are very few demands on the player, no opponents, and plenty of opportunities to win free spins, extra games, and cash prizes.

Roulette

On the face of it, roulette is one of the simplest games you can play at a casino, but it’s actually more complex than simply choosing red or black. New players may not be familiar with the layout, but that is the name for the printed fabric where players place their bets in traditional roulette games, and it pays to have an idea of what the options are before you play.

First, you need to know if you’re playing French, British, or American roulette as this will tell you whether you need to factor a double zero into your calculations as this is only present on the American wheel. This means the numbers are in a slightly different order on each wheel and changes the odds slightly which players should factor in when betting.

While it may seem confusing to start with, the betting options are actually relatively intuitive once you understand the idea. As well as the simpler bets that are popular in films, players can bet on various sequences and combinations of numbers, all of which have their own odds and all of which can be used to increase the probability of winning.

Blackjack

One of the reasons that poker is considered one of the most intense games in a casino is the need to play psychologically as well as playing strategically. In blackjack, players are only competing against the dealer, so there’s no need to spot tells or trade steely glances with your fellow players as the dealer will follow set rules to play their hand.

The simple premise of blackjack makes it an ideal choice for beginners who may not feel ready to road-test their poker face or bluff their way into a showdown. In its simplest form, blackjack is about trying to get a hand valued at twenty-one, or as close to it as possible without exceeding it.

In practice, there are some supplementary rules that make blackjack a little more complex, so it’s good to get some practice so you can see how they work in a real situation. Some of the best-known rules are the most useful, such as:

Always split aces and eights – if you are dealt a pair of cards with the same value, you will get the chance to split them into two separate hands on which you can bet separately. Whether or not you should take this option can depend on the cards the dealer has, but if you have aces or eights, then you should always split.

Never split tens, fours or fives – the chances of getting a better hand than two tens is pretty small, and with fours and fives you cannot go bust by hitting, so you are likely to end up with a much better hand if you play it as is than if you split.

Never take the insurance – if the dealer’s up card is an ace, you may be offered ‘insurance’ against the dealer getting blackjack. This is effectively a second bet that pays out at two to one, with players allowed to wager up to half their original stake and although that might sound like an attractive prospect, the statistics don’t back that up, so avoid insurance every time.

There are plenty of other rules that depend on both the player’s hand and the dealer’s up card, so new players might want to try and master the basics before getting into the finer details. Playing the game is the best way to master the different rules governing blackjack strategy, so you can build up your knowledge and experience as you develop your strategy.

Whatever game you choose to play, casinos are designed to be fun, so make that your priority!

