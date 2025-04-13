The Bitcoin Conference and America250 announce “Code & Country” at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas

The Bitcoin Conference, the world’s largest Bitcoin and fintech event, and America250 announced “Code & Country,” a first-of-its kind program exploring the intersection of public policy and technology. Taking place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Venetian Conference Center during Bitcoin 2025, Code & Country will bring together U.S. cabinet officials and policymakers, leading tech companies, and Bitcoin industry titans for a summit on accelerating innovation through public policy.

Chris LaCivita, Co-Manager to Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Campaign and Senior Strategic Advisor for America250, Rosie Rios, Chair of America250, David Sacks, White House Crypto and AI Czar, and Bo Hines, White House Executive Director have been announced to speak. Bitcoin industry executives joining the program are Gemini Founders, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and the Chief Legal and Chief Policy Officers of Coinbase, Paul Grewal and Faryar Shirzad (respectively,) and BTC Inc Founder and CEO, David Bailey. More speakers and the official program will be announced in the coming weeks on the Bitcoin 2025 website.

“Bitcoin is experiencing unprecedented recognition at the highest levels of government, but it’s not happening in a silo,” said David Bailey, Co-Founder and CEO of BTC Inc. “President Trump’s establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is one of many steps he’s taken to promote American innovation. Our stage is where these conversations started, and we’re taking it to the next level in Las Vegas.”

For the first time, the Bitcoin Conference opens its stage to converging technologies, recognizing that Bitcoin’s adoption is a byproduct of widespread technological progress, industrial strength, and a friendly regulatory landscape. By collaborating with America250, the Congressional Commission tasked with celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, the organizers recognize the role American policies play in advancing technology globally.

“President Trump has assembled the first pro-crypto administration,” said Chris LaCivita. “Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and space exploration are all a part of America’s legacy for human achievement. President Trump’s agenda ensures that crypto, AI, and energy abundance will write this next chapter in history.”

Code & Country will convene Cabinet officials, U.S. Members of Congress, and key figures from federal agencies—including the Department of Justice, Treasury, and Department of Energy—alongside industry executives from the Bitcoin, AI, energy, fintech, internet access, space, and enterprise technology sectors. Together, they will explore the next era of human advancement and the critical role that the government plays in fostering open innovation.

The Bitcoin Conference has historically hosted key political figures including President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Howard Lutnik, Ron Paul, and Vivek Ramaswamy, many of whom have taken a position with the new administration, are vocal proponents of Bitcoin, and are notable supporters of economic freedom.