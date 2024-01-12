The bitcoin ETFS are approved: Now what?

12/01/2024

After much back and forth, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a cohort of Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The feared ‘Buy the rumour, sell the fact’ situation has not materialised as markets have responded optimistically. Bitcoin remained rangebound, while Ethereum recorded double-digit gains. Fees will be pressured further, as asset managers attempt to capture market share. Volatility is unlikely to subside in the short term. Looking past the ETF saga, Bitcoin’s fundamentals are very sound, as evidenced by the long-term holder accumulation, slowing miner supply growth, and the upcoming block-reward halving, paired with a growing conviction that the fastest and steepest US monetary tightening cycle has ended. A consolidation is nevertheless in the cards, following the steepness of the recent rally.

After much back and forth, the SEC has opted for an approval of the cohort of Bitcoin spot ETFs. Markets have reacted positively to the news, and the feared ‘Buy the rumour, sell the fact’ situation has not materialised. Bitcoin stands tall above USD 45,000, but the biggest winner is Ethereum, which has rallied on speculation of a future approval of Ethereum spot ETFs, reaching USD 2,600. The broader crypto market has benefited from the news. There was much pressure on the SEC to approve the products, and even if it has repeatedly stated that the organisation does not condone or endorse digital assets, it has come through. Looking ahead, investors should expect a ‘fee war’, as evidenced by the latest slashing of fees by the numerous asset managers. They range all the way from 1.5% from Grayscale’s filing to 0% for the first six months or a USD 1 billion, and afterwards 0.25% for ARK’s. This fee range is considerably lower than for other spot products in the rest of the world. Hence, asset managers will go all out on fees in order to capture the most market share in the shortest time frame, as fees are one of the only notable differences in the products’ structuring. Assets are sticky, brokerage, settlement, and execution fees all add up, and once an investor purchases shares of a fund, the likelihood of a switch is very low.

The approval is bound to pave the way for a wider array of investors to access the asset, in particular retail traders and asset managers who thus far refrained from entering the market due to the related technical complexities and/or regulatory restrictions. The products will start trading right away, and these next few days will be crucial to evaluate whether demand meets investors’ expectations. Volatility is unlikely to subside in the short term. Looking past the ETF saga, Bitcoin’s fundamentals are very sound, as evidenced by the long-term holder accumulation, slowing miner supply growth, and the upcoming block-reward halving, paired with a growing conviction that the fastest and steepest US monetary tightening cycle has come to a close. A consolidation is nevertheless in the cards, following the steepness of the recent rally.

