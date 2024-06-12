The Cayman Islands is officially the first territory in the Caribbean to be experiencing the power of mobile 5G technology!

(Cayman Islands) Cable & Wireless recently successfully powered on the first 5G-enabled cell tower and more sites will come online in the coming months, expanding the reach of this cutting-edge technology across the islands.

It was a doubly special occasion as it introduced Flow Mania, an innovative package that combines broadband speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps), unlimited data and mobile minutes, and a robust “Wi-Fi backup” that guarantees Keep customers online when there is an Internet or power outage.

“As we move forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and lead the way in providing superior connectivity to our customers,” his spokesperson said.

