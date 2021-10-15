The consequences of Evergrande on risky investments and Bitcoin’s

As a result of the bankruptcy of Evergrande, China is on the verge of becoming a high-yield borrower. Bitcoin is the most significant hedge for investors in this debt spiral since it is decentralized. I have spent most of my professional life in the financial markets, concentrating on risk analysis and trading from a perspective that refines via the lens of credit. Credit markets, in my opinion, are the most essential and well-informed of the different risk asset categories, but they are also the most misunderstood, regrettably. Credit analysts are naturally pessimistic individuals. They are always asking themselves, "How much can I lose?" in contrast to stock experts, who appear to think that trees can grow to the moon and that growth can continue indefinitely. Calculation skills, downside sensitivity, the priority of claims clarity, and the ability to compute bond price movements – on the fly — from creditworthiness spreads are essential to credit analysts.

Statistics, rather than subjective interpretation, is something I value as well. Even though math is the foundation of language, many investors are uneducated in this area. As a result, although credit-focused hedge funds (my former employer) that trade credit against a particular business’s equity and equity derivatives have great capital structure arbitrage possibilities, the retail shareholder is often exploited as cannon fodder. That is the way life is. Play dumb games, and you’ll earn even more silly rewards.

That caveat aside, I’d want to concentrate on the present Evergrande crisis in China and what it implies for global risk assets in the following months and years. This paper will examine the possible consequences of contagion in China’s internal credit markets, contagion in risk assets worldwide, and some macroeconomic issues raised by these developments. I have concluded that the credit contagion consequences for sovereign credits are becoming more severe and that Bitcoin is the best protection against deteriorating fiat credit quality. Don’t get caught up in the details. BTC is sovereign credit insurance (with lengthy volatility) that carries no counterparty default risk.

The Amount of Potential Default

In light of recent significant worldwide defaults, the Evergrande debt does not seem to be very problematic. According to a recent report, Goldman Sachs has estimated Evergrande’s possible off-balance sheet liabilities at $155 billion (one trillion yuan) in “shadow banking” exposure. The total amount of liabilities at Evergrande is $300 billion, with $200 billion of that amount being prepayments for homes from Chinese people. It concerns from a global perspective since it seems more like a Lehman moment than anything else. However, it is not disastrous.

Remember that the rumor was that if AIG were allowed to collapse, Goldman Sachs would follow suit since it had bought so much insurance from AIG to reduce its exposures to the financial crisis (both client exposures as well as principal exposure).

Another worldwide default with macroeconomic ramifications occurred in 2012 with the restructuring of Greece. Even though there were trade disputes and other non-debt liabilities to consider, the total restructuring was modest compared to Lehman, but more than twice as significant as Evergrande’s debt restructuring (before adjusting for economic growth).

I am not a financial analyst. I believe that, given the rate of debt growth, the reality of the unavoidable global debt spiral, and the amount of liquidity being pumped into the market by international central banks, the risk of contagion is low. Although not zero, there is nothing comparable to a Lehman moment. China and banks with Asian credit exposure should be safe from shadow banking worries, but keep an eye out for bank certificates of deposit from names like Standard Chartered and HSBC for signs that it is expanding.

Chinese Hypermarket and Interest Group Markets Reactive

If one looks at the Chinese high-yield market, one can see the agony suffered in the price movement of the bonds. It would be fairer to refer to it as the Chinese “distressed debt index,” given that the market is dominated by property developers, with Evergrande accounting for about 15 percent of the index’s total weight. The index yields more than 14 percent (compared to the U.S. HY index at about 4 percent).

On top of that, the United States’ high yield market is much more diverse by sector, has far more varied and experienced participants, and has a genuine distressed debt buyer group that exists only inside the HY market. Distressed debt buyers in the United States step in to fill the buyer vacuum left by conventional “going concerned” HY buyers when credit becomes stressed or distressed. The trickle-down effects include a slowdown of the domestic economy (land sales accounted for 8% of GDP) and a decrease in consumer confidence, among other things. Consumer consumption would naturally decline as a result of this.

