The crypto hotspots of the U.S, revealed in new study

30/12/2024

A new study has revealed that New York is the most crypto-obsessed state in America, topping the rankings with an average of 298.58 monthly searches for cryptocurrency-related terms.

The crypto Amazon shopping site Zellix analyzed the states with the highest search volumes for terms related to cryptocurrency, such as “Which crypto to buy today” and “What crypto will explode in 2024”. The average number of monthly searches in each state was then compared against its population, which determined the final list.

The study identifies New York as the most crypto-obsessed state, leading with an average of 298.58 monthly searches per 100,000 people. Some of the state’s most popular search terms include “NFT” and “Coinbase login.”

Nevada is in second place with an average of 257.63 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. “Crypto” is the most popular search term in the state. Other recurring search terms included “Cryptocurrency” and “NFT.”

Residents of California are named as the third-most interested in crypto, with an average monthly search volume of 252.43 per 100,000 people. Popular search terms in the state include “Kraken Crypto” and “Coinbase login.”

Hawaii is in fourth place, with an average of 244.69 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. “Kraken Crypto” and “Kraken login” are among the state’s most recurring search terms.

The top ten states most interested in cryptocurrency:

Rank State Keyword searches per 100K 1 New York 298.58 2 Nevada 257.63 3 California 252.43 4 Hawaii 244.69 5 Alaska 235.09 6 Florida 232.85 7 North Dakota 228.44 8 Washington 222.86 9 New Jersey 220.84 10 Massachusetts 209.78

Residents of Alaska are revealed to be the fifth-most interested in cryptocurrency, with an average of 235.09 searches per 100,000 people. “Crypto” was the most popular search term in the state, followed by “Coinbase login” and “NFT.”

Florida ranks sixth, with an average monthly search volume of 232.85 per 100,000 residents. Popular search terms in the state include “Cryptocurrency” and “NFT.”

North Dakota is in seventh place, with an average monthly search volume of 228.44 per 100,000 people. The study found that residents frequently search for “Crypto” and “Kraken Crypto.”

Washington ranks eighth, with an average of 222.86 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Recurring search terms include “Crypto” and “NFT.”

New Jersey residents are named the ninth-most crypto-obsessed, with an average monthly search volume of 220.84 per 100,000 people. “Coinbase login” is one of the most popular search terms in the state.

Massachusetts residents are in tenth place, with an average of 209.78 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. “Kraken Crypto” is one of the most recurring search terms in the state.

Meanwhile, the study named Mississippi as the state least interested in crypto. The state appeared at the bottom of the rankings with an average of 124.05 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Other low-ranking states include Kentucky, with an average monthly search volume of 132.60 per 100,000 residents, and West Virginia, with an average monthly search volume of 133.75 per 100,000 people.

Interestingly, the study revealed that out of the top ten, all but three states voted for the Democratic Party in the 2020 election. Only the Republican-leaning state of Alaska appeared in the top five. Given this observation, it will be interesting to see the impact this may have on Donald Trump’s latest cryptocurrency business.

Trajan King, the Chief Financial Officer at Zellix, commented:

“It’s fascinating to see how interest in cryptocurrency differs on a regional level. This can be linked to various factors, including whether the state has a strong culture of financial innovation or a growing technology sector.

“Interestingly, the study also presents a divide between Democratic and Republican states in terms of interest in cryptocurrency. Traditionally, states that lean toward more conservative values are less enthusiastic about adopting new technologies, especially in the digital currency world.

“With only three Republican states appearing in the top ten ranking, it will be worth observing how Donald Trump’s latest cryptocurrency project fares in the coming months.”

