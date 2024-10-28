The digital habits of Telefónica’s customers in Spain, Germany and Brazil have helped avoid almost 70 million tonnes of CO2

28/10/2024

Telefónica has contributed to avoiding the emission of 69.2 million tonnes of CO 2 in 2023, thanks to the digital habits acquired by its residential customers in Spain, Germany, and Brazil through the connectivity provided by the company.

This figure is derived from the ‘Connected Living Report 2023’ 1 , which analyses how network access opens the door to a series of technologies and applications that enable changes in habits and more sustainable choices. In the face of the urgent challenge of reducing current CO 2 emissions, digitalization is proving to be an ally in curbing climate change.

“The environmental crisis we are facing, with climate change as its most pressing and concerning manifestation, compels both companies and individuals, to assess the impact of our activities and design the necessary responses and actions. At Telefónica, we believe that digitalization is a crucial lever for decarbonizing the economy and an essential tool for the transition, as stated in the Connected Living Report,” said Elena Valderrábano, Global Chief Sustainability (ESG) Officer at Telefónica.

The report analyses four main areas of use: virtual contact; telework and online training; transport; and online trade of goods and services. The study of these variables shows that certain digital habits avoid unnecessary journeys, optimise unavoidable ones, reduce energy consumption and, therefore, CO 2 emissions, helping to mitigate climate change.

Video calls, with a high level of adoption reaching more than 80% among respondents, avoid up to 18 domestic and 3 international trips in Spain, equivalent to more than 2,000 kg of CO 2 .

Additionally, telecommuting and hybrid work models, adopted by 50% of customers in Spain and Germany, not only provide personal flexibility but also reduce the carbon footprint by avoiding commuting. The increasing use of online training avoids more than three trips per week, with 4 out 10 of these trips typically made by petrol or diesel cars.

When commuting, 2 out of 3 respondents use public transport apps, and at least 1 in 4 use carpooling platforms, which are more sustainable alternatives to private cars. Moreover, over 50% use satellite navigation apps to make journeys more efficient by avoiding detours and traffic jams. For example, by carpooling, saves each customer an average 42-53 kg of CO 2 per year.

Digitalisation has also enabled led more people to opt for e-commerce for their everyday shopping (over 89%). Although the transport of these goods generates emissions, more emissions are avoided because half of the shopping trips are made in private cars. The report concludes that on average, 60 kg of CO 2 are avoided for each trip.

Accelerating the green transition

Telefónica is working to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, as validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Company has reduced its operational emissions by 81% since 2015, and by 51% when including those generated in its value chain.

Reducing emissions is compatible with network expansion and quality of service. Thanks to more energy-efficient fiber and 5G technologies and over 170 projects, the Company has reduced energy consumption by 8.6% compared to 2015, despite an 8,6 fold increase in network traffic. Furthermore, 100% of its electricity consumption now comes from renewable sources in Europe, Brazil, Chile and Perú; 84% globally.

