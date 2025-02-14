The first step to a quantum-safe future with Samsung Knox

The first step to a quantum-safe future with Samsung Knox

Por staff

14/02/2025

Samsung Electronics has been working on a new form of cutting-edge mobile security, starting from the Galaxy S25 series. Known as post-quantum cryptography (PQC), the technology uses advanced algorithms to future-proof against the potential risks that quantum computing poses to traditional encryption methods.

Samsung Newsroom explored the future of digital security to understand why Samsung is already taking these protective measures.

Eyes on the Horizon

Quantum computing represents one of the most transformative fields in modern technology, offering unparalleled problem-solving capabilities. By harnessing the power of quantum computers, complex challenges can be solved exponentially faster than with traditional computing — unlocking breakthroughs in numerous industries from medicine to logistics. For instance, quantum algorithms could streamline supply chains or improve punctuality in transportation systems.

However, this immense computational power comes with risks. Because quantum algorithms have the potential to break certain encryption methods used to safeguard today’s data, addressing this vulnerability is critical to ensuring data protection in the future.

While quantum computing is not expected to reach full-scale implementation immediately, early action is essential to protection against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats — where attackers collect data now to decrypt it with future quantum capabilities.

Redefining Standards of Defense

Samsung has been working on PQC to ensure encrypted data remains secure in a quantum-powered world.

The company is closely following standards recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to defend against quantum computer attacks. For example, the ML-KEM (Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism) algorithm employs lattice-based mathematics — complex multidimensional structures that make encryption keys exceptionally difficult to solve, even for quantum computers. Ideal for secure communication between connected devices, the algorithm provides robust security while optimizing performance and minimizing data exchange.

NIST’s PQC standards secure a wide range of electronic information from confidential emails to e-commerce transactions. For Samsung, they are a way to future-proof cloud data against quantum threats.

Samsung’s Strategic Approach

Committed to protecting user data as technologies such as quantum computing evolve, Samsung is introducing Post-Quantum Enhanced Data Protection (EDP) to Samsung Knox Matrix — the company’s industry-leading protection for connected device ecosystems.

Samsung’s EDP feature currently provides end-to-end encryption for user data when backing up, restoring or syncing personal information through Samsung Cloud.

With the integration of PQC technology to Knox Matrix, another layer of protection has been added — setting a new standard for cloud security on mobile devices. Knox Matrix’s cross-device compatibility will ensure seamless quantum-safe protection for Samsung Cloud backups and synced data across smartphones, TVs and digital appliances.

This feature is available on the new Galaxy S25 series as the first device operating on One UI 7, giving Galaxy users enhanced protection against quantum computing threats.

Samsung Leading a Secure Future

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, preparing for potential threats is not an option but a necessity. As quantum computing looms on the horizon, the need to future-proof data protection has become increasingly clear.

The Galaxy S25 series is the first in the industry to support PQC-based cloud data protection, raising the bar for data protection in the upcoming quantum computing era. Moving forward, Samsung will continue to pioneer the mobile security industry and create a future where users can enjoy a connected world with peace of mind.

See more: Alibaba, Apple develop iPhone AI features

See more: Liberty Latin America´s C&W credit silo completes refinancing program; issues new $755 million senior notes due

See more: Honor upgrades AI assistant with DeepSeek