The FTTH infrastructure operator Bluevía announces the appointment of Carlos Posa as CEO

12/12/2024

The Bluevía Board of Directors met today, December 11, 2024, and unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Posa as the new CEO. This decision marks an important milestone in the company’s evolution, which, after successfully completing the deployment of its network to reach 5m premises by December 2024, is now focusing on accelerating its commercialization and strengthening its strategic positioning.

The Bluevía Board of Directors unanimously thanks Mr. Luis Rivera for his services and leadership in making possible all the successes achieved by the company. Mr. Rivera will continue to be linked to the Telefónica Group in other positions of responsibility.

Mr. Sergio Oslé, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bluevía and COO of Telefónica Spain, stated: “Bluevía has been able to complete its deployment commitments, with 5 million premises achieved by 2024, bringing ultraband broadband access with a greener technology to underserved areas, and contributing to Telefónica Spain’s leadership in fiber. We are very grateful to Luis for his work at the helm of the project and we are especially optimistic about the new stage that is opening up, in which this neutral wholesale company will accelerate its commercialization”.

Mr Posa, CEO of Bluevía, commented: “I am proud to join Bluevía at such a pivotal stage in its development. My objective is clear: to intensify our commercial momentum, maximize the value of our network, and continue fostering the operational excellence that defines the company. Together, we are ready to face tomorrow’s challenges and fully seize growth opportunities”.

Mr. Fabrice Garus, Investment Director of Vauban Infrastructure Partners and member of Bluevía Board of Directors, commented: “Looking back on the last two years, a lot has been achieved, from setting up the team, to finalizing the deployment of our 5m premises and to renewing the wholesale contracts. Luis has been instrumental during this phase and as we move into the phase of commercialization, Posa comes as a very strong asset to achieve our long term ambition. We want to thank Luis for all of the good work that has been achieved this far and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors”.

Mr. Matthieu Lance, Deputy Chief Investment Officer Head of Real Assets & Equity Stakes of Crédit Agricole Assurances, commented: “Two years after its creation, Bluevía has successfully met its objective of deploying optical fiber into 5m premises, enhancing the connectivity in Spanish rural areas and hence reducing the digital gap. Luis’ contribution to that great outcome has been crucial for Bluevía, which is now ready for a new stage of development and growth opportunities, focusing on network commercialization, under Posa’s future leadership. We would like to thank Luis for his deep involvement and wish him all the best for the future”.

Carlos Posa Albert is currently Director of Devices, Supply Chain and Circular Economy at Telefónica Spain. Mr. Posa’s professional career at Telefónica began in 2005 as Devices Director in the international area of Telefónica Móviles, moving in 2017 to the position of CEO of Telyco after having developed different commercial roles in Mexico and London. In 2020 he joined Telefónica Spain as Director of the Convergent Segment, Self-Employed and Horeca to drive these segments’ strategy. Previously he developed his professional career in the consulting firm Europraxis as a business consultant.

