The future of cloud-delivered cybersecurity solutions

Like it or not, the enterprise world is entering a phase of ‘digital  dependence’. This somewhat sobering conclusion is drawn by Fernando Montenegro, Senior Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity  Infrastructure Security Intelligence Service with analyst firm Omdia. 

The recent pandemic, he says, has driven digital  transformation up the corporate agenda and led to technology  being more essential to business success than ever. So what  has brought about this heightened level of reliance on tech? “The first driver has been the rise of more distributed  workforces, especially for knowledge workers,” he says. “The  second thing is what I call fast-paced digital value chains.  We’ve moved towards adopting different providers of different  services across our value chains. Thirdly, transformation has  led to much more distributed compute, particularly where technology is supporting physical processes in the world. We  are further ahead in the deployment of 5G technology,  supporting IoT use cases and industrial IoT use cases. Lastly, we have now adopted cloud-based environments almost as a  default for organizations.” 

Underpinning all four of these areas is the perennial headache  of cybersecurity. So what, in the context of a multitude of  transformational initiatives, are the top security priorities that  Omdia has uncovered in its research? Securing the cloud is  perennially cited by IT bosses as their most difficult task, says  Montenegro. 

Figure 1: Complex threats demand intelligent solutions

As part of its research, Omdia also sought to find out when  enterprises expect to have the majority of their workloads in  what they clearly see as the somewhat vulnerable environment of the cloud. It turned out that 25% have already passed that  tipping point, while 20% said they would be there within the  year.  

Figure 2: Workloads in the cloud

So for CIOs considering cloud adoption, along with all its  attendant threats, perceived or real, what seem to be the most  compelling use cases for the application of appropriate security? And what of cloud-delivered security – that is security  designed to live in the cloud or be consumed as a cloud-based  service? To help answer this knotty problem, Montenegro  pulled in a panel of leading names in the cyber and cloud fields. 

Chad Skipper, Global Security Technologist, Network &  Advanced Security Business Group with vendor VMware sees  lots of opportunities, not for any old security but for cloud delivered security. He identifies two use cases, firstly traditional applications with the sort of virtualized capabilities  that were commonplace before digital transformation intervened: “Now enterprises want to take those workloads and deliver them off premise in the cloud, as cloud-delivered  security,” he observes. Secondly, post digital transformation,  Skipper identifies ‘modern’ applications as a second use case.  Think containers, think Kubernetes, think cloud applications  delivered as a service. 

“That’s a different delivery model because those are running  itty bitty micro services within that cloud infrastructure,” he  says. “The security is somewhat the same in both cases, but  the insertion mechanism is different. Traditionally, you need visibility right into every packet and every process. But for a  modern application, we’re talking APIs and the ability to  discern what threat actors are doing once they get inside a  perimeter. Once everything outside of your perimeter was  considered bad and everything inside was considered good. But  that’s no longer the case. And so we need to have that  visibility, whether it’s in the modern applications or the  traditional applications to really understand what those threat  actors are doing.” 

Haiyan Song, Executive Vice President and the Head of Security with security vendor F5 sees a key benefit of cloud-delivered  security as the chance to deliver security where users are  actually located: “When you think about federated identity, I  think that’s one of the good use cases,” she claims. “You no  longer have to go back to your own central identity and access  management. It can be delivered in a much better and faster  way, more flexibly. The other nature of cloud delivered security  has something to do with the ability to correlate, aggregate  and get insights from a cloud-connected world. You’re able to  see what’s coming and what’s happening in the network, and  apply that to the rest of the company. I think that’s one of the  crown jewels of cloud-delivered security – having insights that  one once analyzed, many can benefit from.” 

With security going from on-prem to cloud comes the evolution  of firewall services and also web application and API protection  services, believes Sashi Jeyeratnam, Senior Director of Product  Management for Security Solutions with security vendor Spirent. The nature of cloud, she says, is very elastic: “You  have highly ephemeral workloads, and things change very  quickly. You need to make sure tools have cloud awareness,  and awareness of workloads. If your security solutions are not  aware, then they are not going to scale very well and be  effective for you.” 

The main reason why people move to the cloud is because of  agility, she adds: “You need to be able to embrace new  workloads that are popping up and new security policies that need to scale effectively. CISOs now have a goal of making  sure of business continuity. They don’t want to be seen as  roadblocks.” 

Also up for debate was the panel’s recommended practices for  an organization that is going down the cloud-delivered security  path. Regardless of where you are in your transformation  journey, argues Jeyeratnam of Spirent, whether you have just one workload in the cloud or half of them, you need an end  goal in mind on the journey to ensure that you make the right  choices: “Having to set visibility and security controls, having tool sets that help you navigate the heterogeneous  environment that your hybrid networks represent, I think that’s  going to be a critical factor,” she says. “And the other thing is  that with cloud, it’s all about scale.” 

Song of F5 warns of the need to be mindful of vendor  management at the outset: “When you deal with incident  response, that’s when you depend on a third party,” she  explains. “You need to have agreements in place and your drills  down ahead of time, especially for business-critical applications. Consider the example of Log4J, one of the biggest  cybersecurity events of last year. In order to work through that  one you needed to have an agreement and protocol in place  with your vendors. The other thing I would certainly advocate  is always to have multi-layer defence. Nothing is perfect, but  you need best practices for your venture into cloud-based security.” 

Thoughts turn lastly to likely future developments in IT that will  have a bearing on adoption of cloud-based security. Song of F5 summed up her considerations in three words, all starting with  a D: “Everyone is becoming more and more decentralized,” she  notes. “People work from anywhere, and applications need to  be delivered to wherever. The second word is disaggregated.  Every app uses multiple components and services and that  adds more and more complexity. Thirdly, everything is going  digital.”

Skipper of VMware argues that visibility is and always will be key: “How do you get all packets and processes right,  especially in a multi cloud world?” he muses. “In a virtualised  world, the future is going to be about data processing units, or  DPUs. We’ve heard of GPUs, we’ve heard of CPUs, but look out  for DPUs, also called Smart NICs. The challenge that we’ve had  in the cloud operating model is when we add security we are  consuming the CPU and memory of the application. Moving  those security capabilities off the CPU onto a smart NIC is the  future for a multi cloud operating model.” 

In conclusion, Jeyeratnam of Spirent sees the future in terms  of the data that is coming from the mass of cloud infrastructure in use: “How to manage that data? Some kind of AI or ML  applied to it is going to be very important, so as to be able to  manage the vast amount of logs and alerts that are coming  down. A major trend going forward is being able to correlate  that data. We need information to be able to correlate and use  data to predict what a security posture might look like, or what  might to go wrong. The industry is going to have to move  towards being able to help organizations achieve that.” 

