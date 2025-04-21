The global stage of innovation: CES by the numbers

Por staff

21/04/2025

CES 2025 was nothing short of electrifying and again the largest audited annual business event! With 142k+ attendees and 4500+ exhibiting companies from around the world, CES was a powerhouse of innovation, featuring game-changing tech in AI, robotics, health, entertainment, and more.



# 57,401 (40%) international attendees



# 6582 members of the media



# 305 Fortune Global 500 companies



# 300+ conference sessions with 1200+ speakers



# 15+ business deals secured on average





CES attendance is independently audited by a third party. Check out the full audit and get ready for the next wave of cutting-edge tech and unforgettable moments set to come at CES 2026!

“The incredible turnout from every corner of the globe shows that innovation knows no borders. As we prepare for our call for speakers, Innovation Awards, and more this summer, we’re already setting the stage for CES 2026 to be our most ambitious, diverse, and inspiring event yet.”John T. Kelly, Vice President and CES Show Director, CTA

