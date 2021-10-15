The Global Water Challenge lands in Helsinki to create the largest global hub of water technologies

An ambitious global project with the most disruptive technologies aiming to connect problems with solutions all around the world is shaping in Helsinki. The Global Water Challenge by GoHub, the corporate venturing of Global Omnium, -one of the top five water utilities in the world- will invest up to 3 million euros for each startup with innovative proposals to solve great problems of water in Nordics, such as leakages, snow and ice measurement, snowmelt runoff, rising sea levels or floods.

Our main goal in The Global Water Challenge is to create the biggest hub of water technologies in the world. Water is everywhere, in every industry, in every part of our daily lives. And it is our main resource, without which we will not be able to survive. We need to take care of this resource, for our future generations.

To have more efficient use of the resources, we need to optimize the processes. Technology and industrial digitalization are key players to protect this essential resource. In a scenario of climate emergency and search for environmental sustainability, the project started from the premise that the use of innovation is essential to address the greatest global challenges related to water, such as scarcity, quality, or natural disasters. For this reason, the challenge calls on startups with disruptive deep tech solutions capable of predicting natural phenomena and providing more efficiency for processes.

To achieve this, GoHub joins three strategic partners mixing entrepreneurship with a vision to build a strong innovative and technological ecosystem: IBM, the leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company; Nordea, the Nordic universal bank, one of the top ten financial services European companies, and the University of Helsinki, one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary universities, featuring in the top 50–100 in most university rankings.

Which startups can apply

The applications are open until November 15th. The requirements for startups are, among others: be focused on B2B and have turnover; have a team with leadership and solid technological experience; a validated product-market fit in their country, strong business model and technology consolidated in at least one vertical; experience working with a large corporation and be involved in a fundraising during 2021 or 2022.

The University of Helsinki will hold the launch event at Think Corner on November 3rd consisting in a roundtable with the participation of all the partners including some researchers from the University.

The start-ups will be selected by an expert committee composed of members of GoHub, IBM, Nordea and the University of Helsinki. TGWC will announce the finalists at the stand of Nordea in Slush, the largest technology and start-up event in Northern Europe held in Helsinki.

Benefits for startups

The finalist of the Global Water Challenge will receive financial investment from GoHub by Global Omnium. In addition, the challenge will open the opportunity of developing a remunerated use case as well as creating new business opportunities or partnerships with TGWC partners and their networks, access to research groups, innovation activities and platforms in the Finnish hi-tech ecosystem.

