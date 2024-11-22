The GLOMO Awards are the industry’s gold standard – don’t miss your chance to enter

Por staff

22/11/2024

In mobile tech, there’s one award that marks true industry leadership: the GLOMO. As the countdown to the submission deadline begins, we’re pleased to confirm an extension to Friday, 29 November. With the GLOMOs celebrating their 30th anniversary, organisations worldwide now have an extra week to make their final pitch for what has become the industry’s most coveted prize. The GLOMOs are more than trophies—they’re about market credibility and a spotlight on the industry’s biggest stage at MWC25 Barcelona.

Why the GLOMOs stand above the rest

A big part of the GLOMOs’ prestige comes from their judging process. The awards are evaluated by over 200 independent experts, including analysts, industry veterans, and journalists. Unlike other awards driven by popular vote, the GLOMOs are peer-reviewed by those who understand the technological, economic, and social impact of each innovation. Being shortlisted isn’t just a nod of approval – it’s an acknowledgment from certified experts that the winning solution can shape the future.

Past winners often use their award to amplify brand reach, attract investor interest, and secure high-profile partnerships. A GLOMO signals that a company has a unique vision and the capability to execute it. For companies awarded at MWC, the timing is ideal: this is where partnerships are forged, technologies launched, and where media coverage is at its brightest.

The award categories

At MWC25, the awards span seven major categories: Mobile Tech, Digital Everything, Device, Tech4Good, Government Leadership Award, Outstanding Achievement, and Marketing Excellence. Each category covers a critical aspect of the mobile ecosystem, from breakthroughs in 5G and AI to innovations that drive digital inclusion and sustainable development.

This diversity underscores the GLOMOs’ commitment to recognising a broad range of achievements across the industry. Whether you’re a leading tech giant or an emerging start-up, each entrant is evaluated on the strength of their innovation and impact.

The final push: don’t miss out on the industry’s highest honour

With the deadline looming, companies now have a limited window to complete their submissions. The GLOMOs have become synonymous with excellence in mobile innovation because they focus on more than just hype—they’re about substance, relevance, and genuine industry advancement. For companies serious about their impact and legacy, a GLOMO represents the ultimate endorsement, a stamp of approval that can open doors to new markets, opportunities, and partnerships.

As the deadline approaches, now is the time for companies to bring their best to the table. The GLOMOs are more than just awards—they’re an institution within the mobile industry, defining and celebrating the innovations that will shape tomorrow. For those aiming to take their place in history at MWC, the time to act is now.

Submit by November 29 and join the ranks of mobile technology’s most influential players.

See more: Updated IoT service planned by Tele2, Cisco

See more: US authority pushes for Google to offload Chrome

See more: Opening remarks at the 12th IMF Statistical Forum: Measuring the implications of AI on the economy