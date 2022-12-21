The impact of ChatGPT on Web3, Web2 and online security

Last week, ChatGPT, the dialogue-based AI chatbot capable of understanding natural human language, took the world by storm. Gaining over 1 million registered users in just 5 days, it became the fastest growing tech platform ever. ChatGPT generates impressively detailed human-like written text and thoughtful prose, after being fed a text input prompt. In addition, ChatGPT also writes code.

Now ChatGPT can write, scan and hack Smart Contracts, where do we go next?

The ChatGPT AI code writer is a game changer for Web3 which can go two ways

Near instant security audits of smart contract code to find vulnerabilities & exploits (existing & prior to implementation).

On the flip side, bad actors can program AI to find vulnerabilities to exploit SC code. (thousands existing SC could suddenly find themselves exposed)

The Naoris Protocol POV:

In the long term this will be a net positive for the future of Web3 security

In the short term AI will expose vulnerabilities which will need to be addressed as we could see a potential spike in breaches.

AI will illuminate where humans need to improve

AI is not a human being. It will miss basic preconceptions, knowledge and subtleties that only humans see. It is a tool that will improve vulnerabilities that are coded in error by humans. It will seriously improve the quality of coding in Smart Contracts. But we can never 100% trust its output

ChatGPT Web2 and Enterprise

The Naoris Protocol POV: