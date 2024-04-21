The longest video games ever: From least to most hours

Por staff

21/04/2024

In the vast landscape of gaming, certain titles stand out not only for their entertainment value but also for the sheer amount of time they demand from players. From immersive RPGs to addictive idle games, these top 10 longest video games offer an unparalleled depth of gameplay that could keep you engaged for thousands of hours.

Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, the CEO of OnlineGames.io, explores the expansive worlds and captivating narratives that make these games so time-consuming.

What Are The Longest Video Games Ever?

Rank Game Hours Required 1 Melvor Idle 3012 2 World of Tanks: Blitz 2274 3 NGU Idle 2057 4 Midas Gold Plus 1816 5 Legends Of IdleOn 1584 6 Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms 1173 7 osu! 1018 8 Arknights 983 9 Mr. Mine 907 10 Zombidle: Remonstered 849

10. Zombidle: Remonstered (849 hours)

Zombidle: Remonstered, a zombie-themed idle game, challenges players to unleash chaos upon the world by summoning hordes of undead minions. Marin says, ‘Its addictive gameplay loop and endless progression offers hundreds of hours of zombie-slaying fun.’

9. Mr. Mine (907 hours)

Mr. Mine puts players in the shoes of a mining tycoon, tasked with digging deep into the earth to uncover valuable resources and build a mining empire. With its strategic depth and vast array of upgrades, Mr. Mine offers over 900 hours of addictive gameplay.

8. Arknights (983 hours)

Arknights, a strategic tower defence game, immerses players in a dystopian world overrun by mysterious creatures known as “Originium.” The deep strategy elements and an engaging storyline mean Arknights offers nearly 1000 hours of tactical gameplay.

7. osu! (1018 hours)

Marin says, ‘osu!, a rhythm game with a dedicated fanbase, challenges players to hit beats and follow patterns in sync with the music.’ With its diverse song library and competitive multiplayer modes, osu! offers over 1000 hours of addictive rhythm-based gameplay.

6. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (1173 hours)

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, an idle game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, lets players assemble a party of legendary heroes to battle monsters and uncover treasures. Idle Champions offers over 1000 hours of idle gaming bliss with its deep strategy elements and ever-expanding roster of characters.

5. Legends Of IdleOn (1584 hours)

Legends Of IdleOn, a massively multiplayer idle game, invites players to explore a vast and colourful world filled with quests, monsters, and treasure. Its charming pixel art style and endless content updates are the unique selling points of this brilliant game. Marin says, ‘Legends Of IdleOn offers a massive 1500 hours of idle gaming adventure!’

4. Midas Gold Plus (1816 hours)

With its addictive gameplay loop and satisfying progression systems, Midas Gold Plus offers over 1800 hours of idle gaming fun. As an idle game centred around the pursuit of wealth and riches, Midas Gold Plus challenges players to amass a fortune through mining, alchemy, and trade.

3. NGU Idle (2057 hours)

NGU Idle, an idle RPG with a quirky sense of humour, tasks players with levelling up their character, collecting loot, and defeating powerful bosses. With its deep progression systems and vast array of upgrades, NGU Idle offers over 2000 hours of idle gaming madness.

2. World of Tanks: Blitz (2274 hours)

Famous the world over, World of Tanks: Blitz, a multiplayer online tank warfare game, pits players against each other in epic battles across a variety of maps and game modes. Marin says, ‘Its amazing strategic depth and intense gameplay make World of Tanks: Blitz a game you can’t miss! And you’ll never get bored – this game offers over 2000 hours of tank-tastic action!’

1. Melvor Idle (3012 hours)

Melvor Idle, an idle RPG that puts players in the shoes of an adventurer, challenges them to level up, craft gear, and defeat powerful monsters. With its deep progression systems and endless array of activities, Melvor Idle offers over 3000 hours of addictive idle gaming.

Marin says, ‘These top 10 longest video games offer an unprecedented level of depth and engagement, providing players with thousands of hours of entertainment across various genres and platforms.’

