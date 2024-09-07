The Ministry of ICTs to strengthen digital transformation efforts after successful participation in regional seminar

07/09/2024

(Antigua and Barbuda) The Ministry of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) was recently represented at a four-day School of Digital Transformation and Innovation Seminar in Trinidad and Tobago.

eGovernment Director Ms. Isoke Perry and Telecommunications Engineer Mr. Arthur Bird attended the event themed “Meaningful Connectivity for Social and Productive Development,” They both gained up-to-date knowledge on digital transformation, analytical skills, and best practices tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities in the Caribbean.

Mr. Bird praised the organizers for the first of its kind Caribbean seminar that fostered regional collaboration and knowledge sharing which provided an invaluable opportunity for service providers, policymakers, and engineers to get together and discuss pressing issues.

The discussions Bird emphasized were particularly enlightening with most service providers addressing their challenges and how they manage inadequate telecommunications infrastructure, financial constraints and the need for strategic adaptability in digital policy.

Mr. Bird further underscored that the lessons learnt will be shared with his counterparts in the Ministry, and continued dialogue among stakeholders in an evolving digital landscape, while focusing on cybersecurity challenges will allow for the Ministry of ICTs to effectively implement digital policies that will prevent redundant efforts and not re-inventing the wheel.

The regional participants who were engaged in Internet Operations, Actors, and Current Challenges; Transitioning to a Digital Economy for All: Governance and Regulatory Implications; and Digitalization of the Economy to Improve Industries’ Productivity and Competitiveness received certificates upon completion of the seminar.

Source: Antigua Tribune

