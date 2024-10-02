The most crypto-obsessed countries, revealed

Por staff

02/10/2024

A new study has named the Netherlands as the country most interested in cryptocurrency, leading the rankings with an average of 2,698 monthly searches for crypto-related terms.

Experts at the trading review website BinaryOptions.com analyzed the countries with the highest search volumes for terms related to cryptocurrency, such as “Crypto market analysis” and “Crypto trading.” Each country’s average number of monthly searches was then compared to its population, determining the final list.

The study identifies the Netherlands as the most crypto-obsessed country, topping the rankings with an average of 2,698 monthly searches per 100,000 people. “Bitcoin” is the leading search term in the country. Other recurring search terms include “Crypto wallet” and “Bitcoin mining.”

Austria is named the second-most crypto-obsessed country, with an average monthly search volume of 2,042 per 100,000 residents. Popular search terms in the country include “Blockchain” and “Cryptocurrency prices.”

Switzerland ranks as the third-most interested country in cryptocurrency, with an average of 1,873 monthly searches per 100,000 people. “Altcoin” and “Crypto market” are among some of the country’s most popular search terms.

Germany is in fourth place, with an average of 1,717 searches per 100,000 residents. “Bitcoin” is the leading search term in the country, followed by “Blockchain.”

The top 10 countries most interested in cryptocurrency:

Rank Country Average Monthly Search Volume per 100K 1 Netherlands 2,698 2 Austria 2,042 3 Switzerland 1,873 4 Germany 1,717 5 Finland 1,536 6 Luxembourg 1,531 7 Liechtenstein 1,430 8 Canada 1,417 9 Sweden 1,377 10 Spain 1,296

Finland ranks fifth, with an average of 1,536 searches per 100,000 residents. Recurring search terms in the country include “Crypto wallet” and “Bitcoin wallet.”

Luxembourg residents are revealed to be the sixth-most interested in cryptocurrency, with an average of 1,531 monthly searches per 100,000 people. Some of the country’s most popular search terms include “Crypto exchange” and “Ethereum.”

Liechtenstein is in seventh place, with an average of 1,430 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. “Bitcoin” and “Bitcoin wallet” are some of the country’s most recurring search terms.

Canada ranks eighth, with an average of 1,417 monthly searches per 100,000 people. The study found that residents frequently search for “Cryptocurrency prices” and “Bitcoin mining.”

Sweden ranks as the ninth-most crypto-obsessed country, with an average monthly search volume of 1,377 per 100,000 residents. The study suggests that there is a rise in people investing in crypto for the first time, with “What is cryptocurrency” being one of the most popular search terms in the country.

Spain is named as the tenth-most interested country in cryptocurrency, with an average of 1,296 monthly searches per 100,000 people. Some of the country’s most popular search terms include “Crypto exchange” and “Crypto market.”

Meanwhile, Chad is named the country least interested in crypto, with the lowest average monthly search volume of 1.2 per 100,000 residents.

Other low-ranking countries include Niger, with an average of 1.5 monthly searches per 100,000 people, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with an average monthly search volume of 1.9 per 100,000 residents.

Andre Witzel, a Trading Expert at BinaryOptions.com, commented:

“This study highlights that interest in cryptocurrency differs substantially on a regional level, and this is due to numerous factors.

“Countries that are self-proclaimed tech hubs and invest thousands in technological advancements have been quicker to embrace crypto, unlike countries that are wary of adopting new technologies.

“Notably, the U.S. and the UK are both absent from the top ten ranking, likely due to the widespread level of uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrency. This uncertainty can be linked to the media often highlighting stories about crypto scams and fraud. As both countries already have stable financial systems and digital payment methods, the world of digital currency may be less appealing.

“Meanwhile, the Netherlands has a reputation for quickly adopting new technologies, making them one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. The country has a strong culture of tech innovation and encourages advancements in cryptocurrency, which explains why the Netherlands tops the rankings in this study.”

See more: Volkswagen gears up for in-car AI assistant

See more: Qualcomm linked with Intel takeover approach

See more: How Europe can make carbon pricing policies less regressive