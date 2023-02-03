The most Googled cryptocurrencies in Florida revealed

Por staff

03/02/2023

New research has revealed the cryptocurrency that Florida is Googling the most with Bitcoin taking the top spot.

The research conducted by cryptocurrency experts cryptomeister.com analyzed Google Trends data to establish the top five cryptocurrencies that each state wants to invest in based on searches.

The analysis revealed that Bitcoin had the highest number of searches in Florida. Bitcoin was the coin that put cryptocurrencies into the mainstream, and is by far the most popular coin, not just in Florida but across the U.S.

Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency in Florida. The cryptocurrency is also second to Bitcoin in market capitalization. It was initially released in 2015 and it placed second in cryptocurrencies attracting interest from citizens of Florida.

Dogecoin is the third most searched cryptocoin in Florida. Initially being released in 2013, the cryptocoin reached a market capitalization of over $85 billion as of May 2021. Dogecoin has been endorsed by Elon Musk numerous times in the past which has contributed to its ranking on this list.

Shiba Inu ranks as the fourth most searched cryptocurrency by the people of Florida. Its initial release was in 2020 and its market capitalization is valued at $12.5 billion.

Rounding up the top five is XRP, with it being ranked number five in searches in forty-one states including in Florida. XRP’s market capitalization is valued at $20.04 billion.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for cryptomeister.com said: “The rise in cryptocurrencies has been enormous in recent years, with more and more people looking to invest in them. This study highlights that Bitcoin’s popularity among cryptocurrencies remains supreme, despite the emergence of ‘memecoins’ and other contenders.”

The study was conducted by cryptomeister.com, a leading digital media company that provides news, market analysis and investor insights focused on cryptocurrency.

See more: US, EU pledge joint pursuit of positive impact AI