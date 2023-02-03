The most Googled cryptocurrencies in Florida revealed

New research has revealed the cryptocurrency that Florida is Googling the most with Bitcoin taking the top spot.

The research conducted by cryptocurrency experts cryptomeister.com analyzed Google Trends data to establish the top five cryptocurrencies that each state wants to invest in based on searches.

The analysis revealed that Bitcoin had the highest number of searches in Florida. Bitcoin was the coin that put cryptocurrencies into the mainstream, and is by far the most popular coin, not just in Florida but across the U.S.  

Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency in Florida. The cryptocurrency is also second to Bitcoin in market capitalization. It was initially released in 2015 and it placed second in cryptocurrencies attracting interest from citizens of Florida.  

Dogecoin is the third most searched cryptocoin in Florida. Initially being released in 2013, the cryptocoin reached a market capitalization of over $85 billion as of May 2021. Dogecoin has been endorsed by Elon Musk numerous times in the past which has contributed to its ranking on this list. 

Shiba Inu ranks as the fourth most searched cryptocurrency by the people of Florida. Its initial release was in 2020 and its market capitalization is valued at $12.5 billion. 

Rounding up the top five is XRP, with it being ranked number five in searches in forty-one states including in Florida. XRP’s market capitalization is valued at $20.04 billion. 

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for cryptomeister.com said: “The rise in cryptocurrencies has been enormous in recent years, with more and more people looking to invest in them. This study highlights that Bitcoin’s popularity among cryptocurrencies remains supreme, despite the emergence of ‘memecoins’ and other contenders.”

The study was conducted by cryptomeister.com, a leading digital media company that provides news, market analysis and investor insights focused on cryptocurrency.

State#1#2#3#4#5
CaliforniaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
New YorkBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
HawaiiBTCETHDOGEXRPSHIB
NevadaBTCETHDOGEXRPSHIB
New JerseyBTCETHDOGEXRPSHIB
WashingtonBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
OregonBTCETHDOGESHIBXDA
MassachusettsBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
ColoradoBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
FloridaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
IllinoisBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
ConnecticutBTCETHDOGEXRPXDA
      
Rhode IslandBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
MarylandBTCETHSHIBDOGEXRP
UtahBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
VirginiaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
New HampshireBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
ArizonaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
AlaskaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
PennsylvaniaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
MinnesotaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
MontanaBTCETHDOGESHIBXDA
TexasBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
MaineBTCETHDOGESHIBXDA
MichiganBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
GeorgiaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
IdahoBTCETHDOGEXRPSHIB
VermontBTCETHDOGESHIBXDA
DelawareBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
WyomingBTCETHXRPDOGESHIB
WisconsinBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
North CarolinaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
OhioBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
North DakotaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
NebraskaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
MissouriBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
New MexicoBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
TennesseeBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
IndianaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
KansasBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
South CarolinaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
IowaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
South DakotaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
OklahomaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
ArkansasBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
LouisianaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
AlabamaBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
KentuckyBTCETHDOGESHIBXRP
West VirginiaBTCETHSHIBDOGEXRP
MississippiBTCDOGEETHSHIBXRP

