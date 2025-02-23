The most heavily monitored cities in the U.S.

23/02/2025

A recent study by iSharing revealed the most surveilled U.S. cities by analyzing key surveillance and safety metrics across major urban areas. The research evaluated the number of CCTV cameras, cameras per 100K residents, crime rates, and crime cost per capita to determine the extent of public monitoring. Additionally, a safety ranking was assigned based on overall security conditions, and the presence of facial recognition technology was examined to assess the role of AI-driven surveillance. The final surveillance score was calculated by weighing these factors, highlighting cities with the most extensive surveillance infrastructure relative to crime and public safety considerations.

City State Number of CCTV cameras Cameras per 100K Crime rates, property Crime cost per capita Safety ranking Face recognition Surveillance score Atlanta Georgia 60,864 11915 4,776.43 $4,638 272 is used by criminal justice system 95.69 Washington District of Columbia 35,082 5167 4,156.22 $6,357 282 is used by law enforcement agencies 55.73 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 46,957 2996 3,063.48 $4,961 276 is used by law enforcement agencies 51.56 New York City New York 70,882 858 1,448.59 $1,557 141 moratorium on facial recognition in schools 32.72 Albuquerque New Mexico 9,525 1700 7,365.84 $4,734 273 is used by law enforcement agencies 29.89 Chicago Illinois 48,283 1758 3,263.80 $3,304 236 enacted the Biometric Information Privacy Act 26.83 Houston Texas 11,714 506 4,128.41 $3,709 250 is used by law enforcement agencies 25.73 Milwaukee Wisconsin 5,727 1020 3,792.04 $6,205 280 is used by law enforcement agencies 25.35 Charlotte North Carolina 6,510 714 3,815.18 $2,506 206 is used by law enforcement agencies 24.38 Columbus Ohio 5,369 588 3,944.94 $2,236 192 is used by law enforcement agencies 23.35



Atlanta ranks 1st with a surveillance score of 96, making it the most surveilled city in the U.S. The city is distinguished by its extensive CCTV camera network of almost 12K per 100K – the highest density among all cities studied. It also maintains an integrated criminal justice surveillance system, though it faces significant property crime rates at 4,776.



Washington D.C. is 2nd with a score of 56, featuring the second-highest camera density at 5,167. The capital holds the highest safety ranking at 282 and faces the second-highest crime costs,30% higher than Atlanta’s.



Coming in 3rd, Philadelphia earns a score of 52. The city operates with less than half the camera density of Washington D.C. Its crime costs are at almost $5K, about one-quarter lower than the capital’s despite the surveillance gap.



New York City lands in 4th with a score of 33, having the largest absolute number of cameras at 70.8K, but a relatively lower camera density due to its population size. It maintains the lowestcrime cost per capita ($1,557) among the top ten cities and stands alone with a moratorium on facial recognition in schools.



With a score of 30, Albuquerque ranks 5th. It is marked by the highest property crime rate (7,365) among all studied cities. Its crime costs are triple those of New York.



Chicago takes 6th position with a score of 27, distinguished by its Biometric Information Privacy Act. The city maintains a similar camera density to Albuquerque but with 47% lower crime costs.



Houston is 7th with a score of 26, operating a limited camera network relative to its size with 11.7K cameras. The city’s property crime rate remains significant at 4,128.



In the 8th, Milwaukee scores 25. The city faces the second-highest crime costs despite having 40% fewer cameras per capita than Albuquerque. At the same time, it has the second-highest safety ranking at 280 after Washington D.C.



Charlotte ranks 9th with a score of 24. It maintains a balanced approach to surveillance with 6,510 cameras and moderate crime costs of $2,506 per capita. Its surveillance infrastructure is more modest than top-ranked cities, with a camera density of 714, just 6% of Atlanta’s.



Columbus rounds out the top 10 with a score of 23. The city has 5,369 cameras and shows relatively lower crime costs compared to other ranked cities.



A spokesperson from iSharing commented on the study: “The relationship between surveillance infrastructure and urban safety shows something quite unexpected. Simply putting up more cameras and using advanced facial recognition doesn’t guarantee safer streets or lower crime costs. What really makes a difference is how well cities blend these technologies with their existing safety measures – you can’t just install cameras and expect crime to drop. It’s like having all the right ingredients but still needing to know how to cook the meal. Success comes down to smart implementation and understanding that technology is just one piece of the public safety puzzle.”

