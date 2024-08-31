The most influential billionaires on Instagram

The Casino Wizard analyzed the top 50 highest net worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires.

Each billionaire’s Instagram account was manually reviewed, and an internal scraping tool was used to gather key earnings data, such as the number of followers, number of accounts followed, number of posts, average number of likes, average number of comments, total engagement rate, minimum potential earnings per post, and maximum potential earnings per post.

The rankings were then compiled based on the amount each billionaire could earn for a sponsored post on Instagram.

The top ten most influential billionaires on Instagram

Rank Name Followers Posts Average likes Minimum price per post $ Maximum price per post $ 1 Donald Trump 26,187,208 6,863 272,711 $224,975 $304,378 2 Oprah Winfrey 22,674,495 1,454 3 $192,733 $260,757 3 Mark Zuckerberg 14,201,676 355 331,150 $123,620 $167,250 4 Bill Gates 11,205,611 440 124,891 $96,311 $130,303 5 Richard Branson 4,956,363 4,057 3,354 $42,159 $57,038 6 Mark Cuban 2,137,530 655 14,904 $18,301 $24,760 7 Sheryl Sandberg 1,225,815 1,242 44,894 $10,822 $14,642 8 Gautam Adani 823,934 44 108,738 $7,943 $10,747 9 Michael Bloomberg 489,236 2,124 103 $4,168 $5,640 10 Changpeng Zhao 463,277 30 15,848 $4,093 $5,537

Donald Trump is America’s most influential billionaire on Instagram. His current net worth is $5.2 billion.

He could earn a minimum potential earning of $224,975 per post and a maximum potential earning of $304,378 per post. Trump currently has more than 26.1 million followers.

