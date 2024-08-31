The most influential billionaires on Instagram
The Casino Wizard analyzed the top 50 highest net worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires.
Each billionaire’s Instagram account was manually reviewed, and an internal scraping tool was used to gather key earnings data, such as the number of followers, number of accounts followed, number of posts, average number of likes, average number of comments, total engagement rate, minimum potential earnings per post, and maximum potential earnings per post.
The rankings were then compiled based on the amount each billionaire could earn for a sponsored post on Instagram.
The top ten most influential billionaires on Instagram
|Rank
|Name
|Followers
|Posts
|Average likes
|Minimum price per post $
|Maximum price per post $
|1
|Donald Trump
|26,187,208
|6,863
|272,711
|$224,975
|$304,378
|2
|Oprah Winfrey
|22,674,495
|1,454
|3
|$192,733
|$260,757
|3
|Mark Zuckerberg
|14,201,676
|355
|331,150
|$123,620
|$167,250
|4
|Bill Gates
|11,205,611
|440
|124,891
|$96,311
|$130,303
|5
|Richard Branson
|4,956,363
|4,057
|3,354
|$42,159
|$57,038
|6
|Mark Cuban
|2,137,530
|655
|14,904
|$18,301
|$24,760
|7
|Sheryl Sandberg
|1,225,815
|1,242
|44,894
|$10,822
|$14,642
|8
|Gautam Adani
|823,934
|44
|108,738
|$7,943
|$10,747
|9
|Michael Bloomberg
|489,236
|2,124
|103
|$4,168
|$5,640
|10
|Changpeng Zhao
|463,277
|30
|15,848
|$4,093
|$5,537
Donald Trump is America’s most influential billionaire on Instagram. His current net worth is $5.2 billion.
He could earn a minimum potential earning of $224,975 per post and a maximum potential earning of $304,378 per post. Trump currently has more than 26.1 million followers.
