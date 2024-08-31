The most influential billionaires on Instagram

The Casino Wizard analyzed the top 50 highest net worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires.  

Each billionaire’s Instagram account was manually reviewed, and an internal scraping tool was used to gather key earnings data, such as the number of followers, number of accounts followed, number of posts, average number of likes, average number of comments, total engagement rate, minimum potential earnings per post, and maximum potential earnings per post. 

The rankings were then compiled based on the amount each billionaire could earn for a sponsored post on Instagram. 

The top ten most influential billionaires on Instagram 

Rank Name Followers Posts Average likes Minimum price per post $ Maximum price per post $ 
Donald Trump 26,187,208   6,863   272,711   $224,975   $304,378  
Oprah Winfrey 22,674,495   1,454    3   $192,733   $260,757  
Mark Zuckerberg 14,201,676   355   331,150   $123,620   $167,250  
Bill Gates 11,205,611   440   124,891   $96,311   $130,303  
Richard Branson 4,956,363   4,057   3,354  $42,159   $57,038  
Mark Cuban 2,137,530   655   14,904  $18,301   $24,760  
Sheryl Sandberg 1,225,815   1,242   44,894  $10,822   $14,642  
Gautam Adani 823,934   44   108,738   $7,943   $10,747  
Michael Bloomberg 489,236   2,124   103  $4,168   $5,640  
10 Changpeng Zhao 463,277   30   15,848   $4,093   $5,537 

Donald Trump is America’s most influential billionaire on Instagram. His current net worth is $5.2 billion. 

He could earn a minimum potential earning of $224,975 per post and a maximum potential earning of $304,378 per post. Trump currently has more than 26.1 million followers.  

