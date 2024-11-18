The most sought-after AI skills in todays job market

Por staff

18/11/2024

A new study conducted by software development experts at Vention analyzed 43,392 job postings from Glassdoor across the US, focusing on skills related to artificial intelligence (AI). The analysis examined a total of 425 skills to determine which AI competencies were most frequently mentioned in these job listings, leading to the creation of a ranking of the top ten most in-demand skills in AI jobs.

The most sought-after skill in AI occupations is machine learning, with 37.17% of jobs requiring this expertise. Machine learning (ML) is a subset of AI that enables computers to learn from data and improve their performance over time without the need for explicit programming. Instead of relying on predefined rules, ML models identify patterns in data to make decisions or predictions. Of the jobs analyzed, 16,130 sought candidates with qualifications in machine learning.

Python is the second most in-demand skill, with 25.98% of AI jobs requiring it. Python is essential in AI roles because it is user-friendly and offers powerful tools to facilitate tasks such as machine learning and data analysis. It allows AI developers to quickly build and test models using libraries like TensorFlow and PyTorch. A total of 11,275 jobs across the U.S. included Python as a required skill in their descriptions.

Data science is the third most in-demand specialized skill, with 19.71% of AI jobs listing this expertise on Glassdoor. In AI roles, data science focuses on analyzing and interpreting large datasets to extract insights that inform AI development. It involves using skills in statistics, programming, and machine learning to process and model data, which is then used to build AI systems. 8,551 jobs in the U.S. sought candidates with data science qualifications.

The fourth most in-demand AI skill, required in 19.02% of jobs, is C++. This skill is valued in AI roles for its high performance and efficient memory management. It is often used in applications requiring fast execution, such as real-time systems, robotics, and computer vision. Of all AI occupations, 8,254 job postings include C++ in their descriptions.

Microsoft Excel ranks fifth, with 17.61% of jobs incorporating this skill in their requirements. Microsoft Excel is a valuable tool in AI roles for organizing and managing datasets and cleaning data by using charts and pivot tables. It enables basic statistical analysis, simulates simple models, and creates visual representations of data for insights. 7,642 jobs required candidates to be proficient in Microsoft Excel.

The top ten most in-demand specialized skills in AI jobs

Rank Technical Skill % of Jobs Requesting This Skill Number of Jobs with This Skill 1 Machine Learning 37.17% 16,130 2 Python 25.98% 11,275 3 Data Science 19.71% 8,551 4 C++ 19.02% 8,254 5 Microsoft Excel 17.61% 7,642 6 SQL 15.72% 6,820 7 Java 10.77% 4,675 8 Data Analytics 9.84% 4,271 9 DevOps 8.84% 3,838 10 CI/CD 7.13% 3,094

SQL is the sixth most in-demand specialized skill in AI jobs, with 15.72% of positions requiring it in their descriptions. SQL (Structured Query Language) is widely used in AI roles for managing and manipulating structured data stored in databases. 6,820 job postings requested SQL as a requirement.

Java ranks seventh, with 10.77% of jobs asking for this skill. Java is significant in AI roles due to its performance, portability, and extensive frameworks. It is commonly used for developing scalable AI applications, integrating with big data technologies, and building enterprise-level solutions. Of the 43,392 jobs analyzed, 4,675 requested Java in their job descriptions.

Data analytics is the eighth most in-demand skill for AI jobs, with 9.84% of positions requiring it. In AI jobs, data analytics involves examining, transforming, and modeling data to uncover meaningful insights, inform decision-making, and support AI model development. Of all the jobs analyzed, 4,271 requested data analytics in their descriptions.

In ninth place is DevOps, with 8.84% of jobs requesting this skill in their applications. DevOps in AI roles combines development (Dev) and operations (Ops) practices aimed at enhancing collaboration, efficiency, and automation in the deployment and management of AI applications. 3,838 job postings sought this specialized skill in AI occupations.

CI/CD is the tenth most in-demand specialized skill in AI jobs, with 7.13% of positions requesting this qualification. CI/CD stands for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (or Continuous Delivery) and plays a crucial role in AI jobs by streamlining the development and deployment processes for AI applications and models. Of all jobs analyzed, 3,094 included this term in their descriptions on Glassdoor.

Hanna Volchek, VP of Talent at Vention, has commented on the findings:

“AI skills are in high demand due to the rapid growth of AI technologies and the increasing automation of business processes, which require skilled professionals to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.”

“As AI continues to evolve, companies must analyze vast amounts of data to maintain a competitive edge in their respective markets. This highlights the importance of having employees with the necessary skills to help develop and adapt to the rapidly changing business landscape.”

See more: Bank of England chief economist cautions over global economic ‘disturbances’

See more: Dominican Republic reaffirms commitment to renewable energy development in India

See more: Meta unleashes Llama LLMs for government