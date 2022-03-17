The new Doogee S98 with dual screen and night vision set to launch on March 28th

Por staff

The new S98 rugged phone was announced last month by DOOGEE. The company will launch the dual-screen rugged phone on March 28th on AliExpress and Doogemall (the company’s official shopping platform).

Doogee S98 sports a unique dual-screen design. The display on the back is round like the one on the Huawei P50 pocket but comes with a bezel to complete the smartwatch look. The 1.1-inch display allows great freedom of customization to achieve a more personalized style. For e.g, you can set a special picture as the background picture and use colors in the picture to customize a theme for the display. It is convenient for music control, checking the time, battery levels, and notifications without having to flip the phone over.

On the back of the phone, there is also a triple camera setup, the main 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and the most interesting of the set, a 20MP night vision camera. The night vision camera allows you to capture and record videos in pitch-black environments. Thanks to the 2 infrared lights on the side, a clear picture is almost always guaranteed.

Under the hood, MediaTek helio G96 runs the show. The octa-core processor is designed for gaming which means faster performance. Paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB memory, performance is smooth without lags.

The battery on this beast is a 6000mAh battery capable of carrying you 2-3 days of active use. It comes with a 33W fast charger and supports a 15W wireless charger.

The main screen is a 6.3” FHD+ corning gorilla glass-protected display. It will run Android 12 out of the box which brings a host of advantages on the security and optimization front. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner and a custom button on either side of the phone. The features are completed with NFC, 4 navigational satellite support, toolkit, custom button, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and many more.

Passing both IP68 and IP69K certifications with flying colors, S98 is waterproof from a depth of 1.5m and drop-proof from a height of 1.5m. It also breezed past the MIL-STD-810G tests, which means it can be used in the most extreme weather conditions.

Doogee S98’s global launch has been booked for March 28. Between March 28th and April 1st, it will be sold at a discounted price of $239 on AliExpress. After which, it will return to its original price of $339. But, if you want a free S98, Doogee is giving away 4 of them. To throw your hat in the ring, check the official S98 page for more details on the giveaway.