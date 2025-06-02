The new fintech media ecosystem

By: Doug Hesney is a senior vice president in New York.



Navigating the fragmented world of fintech media has become increasingly complex, especially for companies in the payments and banking technology space. Gone are the days when a few major financial publications dominated coverage of payment processing innovations or banking infrastructure developments. Today, the most insightful analysis often comes from independent Substack creators who’ve built dedicated audiences hungry for depth rather than breadth.



As the financial communications agency supporting a broad array of companies in this industry, understanding this new landscape is essential. The Great Fintech Media Micro-Culture A rich ecosystem of specialist publications covering this industry has flourished. These sophisticated analysis platforms are built by industry veterans who understand the nuances of payment rails, acquiring networks, and compliance frameworks.



The reality is that some of these Substackers have more direct experience in banks or as equity analysts than in trade media, and often, they are slightly further on in their careers. On financial valuation and tech they are often more switched on. What makes these platforms particularly valuable is their engagement model.



These aren’t passive audiences skimming headlines—they’re active professionals who are willing to pay for insights that help them navigate an increasingly complex financial technology landscape. Why These Matter As Much As Traditional Media What’s fascinating about this ecosystem is that it’s not just an alternative to traditional media—it’s becoming a primary source of insight for many industry professionals.



The fragmentation isn’t merely about attention spans or algorithms—it’s about depth and authenticity. When fintech leaders want to understand the implications of FedNow’s expansion or how real-time payment systems will integrate with existing card networks, they’re not just turning to Bloomberg or WSJ.



They’re subscribing to Taylor’s Fintech Brain Food or Johnson’s Fintech Takes, where contributors can spend 3,000 words exploring a single aspect of payment infrastructure evolution.





For communications professionals, this shift requires a fundamentally different approach:





Depth Over Headlines: These audiences expect technical substance, not simplified messaging



Relationship Building: These creators are accessible in ways traditional media never was



Community Engagement: The comment sections in these newsletters often feature industry leaders debating implicationsThe New Rules of Engagement Engaging with this ecosystem requires a different playbook than traditional media relations:



Be a Source, Not a Subject: The most valuable relationships with these creators come from becoming trusted technical resources, not pitching press releases. When Jason Mikula is writing about BaaS regulatory developments, having a compliance expert available for insight creates mutual value.



Embrace the Technical: These audiences appreciate detail. Simplifying complex technologies into consumer-friendly soundbites won’t resonate. The very aspects of payment infrastructure that mainstream publications edit out are often what these specialized audiences find most valuable.



Join the Conversation: Many of these Substacks have vibrant comment sections where industry leaders debate implications. Having your experts participate in these discussions builds credibility in ways traditional PR never could.



Think Ecosystem, Not Placement: These creators frequently collaborate, appear on each other’s podcasts, and reference each other’s work. Building a relationship with one often opens doors to others. Where We Go From Here The fragmentation of financial media is accelerating.



Every week brings new specialized publications focusing on niche aspects of the financial technology landscape. For communications professionals, this evolution represents both challenge and opportunity. The days of reaching the entire industry through a handful of publications are gone. However, the opportunity to engage deeply with highly targeted audiences of decision-makers and influencers has never been greater.