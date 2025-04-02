The online trading world reunites at iFX EXPO LATAM 2025!

The region’s #1 online trading expo returns to Mexico City.

On the 9th & 10th of April, the region’s biggest and most influential industry names will gather at the World Trade Center in Mexico City for 2 days of learning, networking, and business deals.

Hosts of the event, iFX EXPO, have built a stellar reputation from over a decade of experience in hosting international online trading expos. They provide the ultimate platform for both businesses and individuals to enhance their status within the industry through various educational resources as well as networking opportunities for brokers, prop firms, service providers, and especially affiliates & IBs.

iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 offers affiliates & IBs the chance to establish lucrative partnerships by meeting hundreds of retail traders on the buzzing expo floor.

Another iFX EXPO creation is Traders Arena, a dynamic stage tailored specifically to traders looking to upgrade their skillset. This provides another perfect platform for IBs & affiliates to engage with traders.

The educational opportunities aren’t exclusively for traders either. There will be a speaker panel dedicated to improving the strategic planning and customer acquisition tactics of IBs & affiliates at Traders Arena. Make sure to check out the agenda for more information.

Don’t miss out on crucial opportunities to expand your online trading network and include important regional names at LATAM’s #1 online trading expo!

