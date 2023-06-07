The richest crypto country in the world: Which country has the most crypto billionaires?

The richest crypto country in the world: Which country has the most crypto billionaires?

Por staff

07/06/2023

Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon with billions of dollars being invested in the market every day. Crypto casino experts Wegamble investigates which countries have emerged as leaders in this field, and who have produced the most crypto billionaires.



The United States leads the way in terms of the number of crypto billionaires and total net worth amount.

Prominent crypto billionaires such as Chris Larsen, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Michael Novogratz, Brian Armstrong, and Barry Silbert are based in the US.

Other countries such as China, South Korea, and Canada have also produced notable crypto billionaires.

The United States leads the way with the highest number of crypto billionaires. Many of the prominent names on the list are based in the US, such as Chris Larsen, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Michael Novogratz, Brian Armstrong, and Barry Silbert. The US is also home to some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase and Kraken, further cementing its position as the richest crypto country in the world.

Number of crypto billionaires per country

Country Number of Crypto Billionaires United States 9 China 2 Canada 1 Saint Kitts and Nevis 1 South Korea 1

Richest Crypto Country

Country Total Net Worth Amount (USD) United States 28,600,000,000 China 12,300,000,000 Canada 1,000,000,000 South Korea 950,000,000 Saint Kitts and Nevis 465,000,000

The list of crypto billionaires includes some of the most prominent names in the industry. Among them, Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, stands out with a net worth of over $10 billion. Chris Larsen, co-founder of Ripple, follows closely behind with a net worth of $2.6 billion. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the co-founders of Gemini exchange, are also notable, with a combined net worth of over $3 billion.

Other prominent names on the list of crypto billionaires include Tim Draper, Michael Novogratz, Brian Armstrong, Dan Larimer, Anthony Di Iorio, Barry Silbert, Brad Garlinghouse, Roger Ver, Jihan Wu, Matthew Roszak, Brock Pierce, Gary Wang, Song Chi-Hyung, and Jed McCaleb.

The US has a highly developed financial market and a conducive regulatory environment, making it an attractive destination for cryptocurrency investors and entrepreneurs. The country has also seen a surge in institutional investment in cryptocurrencies, with major firms such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, and Square investing heavily in Bitcoin. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also begun to provide regulatory clarity around cryptocurrencies, which has helped to boost investor confidence.

Other countries that have produced crypto billionaires include China, South Korea, and Canada. Jihan Wu, the co-founder of Bitmain, a leading manufacturer of Bitcoin mining hardware, is one of the most notable crypto billionaires from China. Song Chi-Hyung, the founder of Dunamu, which operates the Upbit cryptocurrency exchange, is one of the most prominent crypto billionaires from South Korea. Anthony Di Iorio, co-founder of Ethereum, is one of the most notable crypto billionaires from Canada.

Name Country Net Worth (USD) Changpeng Zhao China $10.5B Chris Larsen United States $2.6B Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss United States $3B Tim Draper United States $1.2B Michael Novogratz United States $2.6B Brian Armstrong United States $2.4B Dan Larimer United States $600M Anthony Di Iorio Canada $1B Barry Silbert United States $3.2B Brad Garlinghouse United States $10B Roger Ver Saint Kitts and Nevis $465M Jihan Wu China $1.8B Matthew Roszak United States $1.4B Brock Pierce United States $1.1B Gary Wang China $4.6B Song Chi-Hyung South Korea $950M Jed McCaleb United States $2.4B

A spokesperson for Wegamble commented, “The United States has emerged as the richest crypto country in the world, with the highest number of crypto billionaires. The presence of prominent cryptocurrency exchanges and a conducive regulatory environment has made the US an attractive destination for cryptocurrency investors and entrepreneurs.”

Wegamble follows a rigorous process to provide ratings and recommendations for fiat casinos. They conduct thorough research on the site’s history and complaints, register an account, and deposit funds to experience the platform. By playing games and withdrawing funds, they evaluate the casino’s performance. Using complex algorithms, they assess over 40 ranking factors and generate ratings.

See more: ChatGPT owner nears record 1bn unique users per month

See more: How to keep your passwords SAFE

See more: How falling home prices could strain financial markets as interest rates rise