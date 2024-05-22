The rise of gaming apps and rank

Introduction

India’s mobile gaming market is growing rapidly, with 4.32 billion downloads by 2023, accounting for 15.3% of all games. A recent report by applications specialist Aptica shows that the country is currently ahead of the largest companies in the US and Brazil.

The mobile gaming industry has become a dynamic and ever-evolving part of the global gaming landscape, permeating mobile, PC, and console gaming. The market saw growth in downloads and consumption across all age groups, driving revenue.

The current state of gaming app marketing

In-app purchases (IAP) will decrease every year until 2022. Android apps are particularly affected, down -14% per year, while iOS apps are only -1%.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022, consumer spending decreased by 7%, iOS games by 13%, and Android games by -6%. Unlike subtle causal games, these types of games are characterized by a high IAP. With the recession, consumers seem reluctant to spend more on such games.

Google Play’s ban on penetrating interstitials has caused confusion. Since the ban, revenue from overly casual games, especially those that generate ad revenue, has plummeted relative to in-app advertising (IAA).

But the sale leaves room for improvement

However, India’s income remains low. The country is still not among the top 15 markets for gaming revenue.

The United States leads with a market share of 26.61% and a turnover of USD 5.71 billion, a growth of 22.61% over the same period in 2022. The third position is $3.32 billion (15.05%).

Online gaming revenue is expected to reach $182 billion by 2023, with around 90 million gamers paying for the gaming experience. Despite challenges from changes in GST rules that led to layoffs and the closure of smaller players, the gaming giant maintained its growth.

Google vs. Apple

Google Play emerged as the dominant platform for game downloads, capturing a remarkable 88.63% of the market, leaving the App Store with just 11.37%.

However, in terms of revenue, the App Store leads with 56.26%, followed by Google Play with 43.74%. This shows that the Android and iOS platforms are close in terms of revenue, but iOS users spend significantly more on average than Android users.

Genre by genre

In the first quarter of 2023, downloads for most genres decreased compared to the same period in 2022. Among downloads, casual games led the way with 4.15 billion games, and their share continues to grow in the market by 0.62 percent.

Action was the second most popular genre in the period, but its market share fell from 4.29 billion to 3.9 billion copies, a decline of 0.18%. Role-playing games came in third with 3.27 billion downloads. In terms of sales, all categories were down year-over-year, indicating a continuation of the market recovery trend following an increase in the “bull boom.”

The top three grossing music genres remain unchanged from the first quarter of 2022. Subway Surfers performed well as the most downloaded Android title with 116.5 million downloads and seventh place on the iOS list.

Conclusion

Gaming has moved beyond dedicated gaming applications and is integrating media, social applications, and e-commerce to improve user engagement and support content marketing. Changing consumer preferences and technological advancements are fueling the Indian online gaming market, which promises to transform the country’s entertainment landscape and accelerate economic growth.

