The state of identity is rapidly evolving

12/06/2023

In the past year, we have seen significant technological advancements and business model innovations in nearly all facets of the digital identity market. According to the Digital Identity Landscape, “Over the past six years, more than 2,000 companies and products have entered the market. Many new product managers and business owners across verticals and geographies have begun leveraging digital identity products to create new and better customer experiences, improve security and reduce fraud risk.” After years of development and debate, the industry has finally adopted decentralized identity and passwordless solutions.

Decentralized identity has significant implications for businesses and consumers, giving individuals greater control over their personal data and companies an easier way to verify the identity of their customers without relying on centralized systems that are more vulnerable to hacks and data breaches. At the same time, passwordless solutions offer greater security over traditional passwords that are often weak and highly susceptible to theft. This technology improves the user experience by simplifying the log-in process and increasing customer satisfaction.

New and powerful inferential data models are simultaneously enabling the future of fraud prevention and Martech. These advanced statistical methods in digital identity allow businesses to analyze large, complex datasets to help identify patterns that help detect suspicious activity and prevent fraud losses and create more effective strategies by better understanding consumer behaviors, preferences and needs. Additionally, the long-awaited consolidation of Workforce IAM, Customer IAM, Privileged Access Management and Identity Governance & Administration is starting, promising to simplify identity management processes, reduce costs and improve security.

Buyer demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and many customers now seek a single platform to fulfill all their needs. This is partly because they want to rely on companies that won’t potentially go out of business overnight and partly because they are more knowledgeable about identity across the customer journey. As a result, there is an increased demand for platform solutions that offer a wide range of products throughout the entire customer lifecycle. This places more emphasis on building and maintaining strong channel partnerships. These new mega-platforms are referred to as “Integrated Identity Platforms,” and the market is expected to consolidate around them. The growth of Integrated Identity Platforms is estimated to reach a market size of $48.1 billion in 2023, increasing at a 24.6% CAGR to reach $115.9 billion by 2027. Conversely, smaller companies unable to win large contracts have found success as disintermediated channel partners focused on building better technology and gradually becoming OEMs.

