The states that are wariest about AI

09/03/2024

A new study has revealed that Massachusetts is the wariest state about AI in America.

Web design company Digital Silk analyzed Google search data for keywords related to wariness about AI, then compared this with each state’s population to see which state is the wariest about AI. Some examples of the keywords used for this analysis are: “AI detection” and “Chat GPT detector,” as well as keywords for anti-AI tools, such as “Nightshade AI.”

These keywords demonstrate that the user was looking for ways to check if something was made by AI, or ways to reduce AI’s presence in their lives.

1. Massachusetts

Massachusetts leads the nation in wariness about AI, with 520 average monthly searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents, 48.5% above the national average of 350 average monthly searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents. Overall, Massachusetts had 36,402 average monthly searches related to AI wariness.

2. California

California is second, with 507 average monthly searches cautious about AI per 100,000 residents, 44.7% above the national average. The Golden State made 197,383 average monthly searches on the topic overall, the highest in America.

3. New York

New York ranks third, with 499 average monthly searches related to concerns over AI per 100,000 residents, 42.6% above the national average. In total, 97,712 related average monthly searches were made in New York.

4. New Jersey

With 463 average monthly searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents. New Jersey is fourth. This is 32.3% above the national average, and overall, there were 43,026 average monthly searches related to the topic in New Jersey.

5. Rhode Island

Rhode Island ranks fifth, with 460 average monthly searches regarding distrust of AI per 100,000 residents, 31.6% above the national average of 350. 5,047 average monthly searches were made from the Ocean State overall.

6. Connecticut

In sixth is Connecticut. 431 average monthly searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents were made in Connecticut, 23.2% above the national average, and 15,594 average monthly searches on the topic were made overall.

7. Virginia

Virginia ranks seventh, with 422 average monthly searches related to concerns about AI per 100,000 residents, 20.7% more than the national average of 350 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Overall, 36,821 applicable average monthly searches were made.

8. Maryland

With 393 average monthly searches related to anti-AI sentiments per 100,000 residents, 12.1% above the national average, Maryland is eighth. Overall, 24,258 average monthly searches were made from Maryland.

9. Washington

Washington is ninth, with 389 average monthly searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents, 11.1% above the national average. 30,377 average monthly searches related to worries about AI were made overall.

10. Utah

Utah completes the top 10 states savviest about AI, with 367 average monthly searches related to AI savviness per 100,000 residents, 4.7% above the national average of 350 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. There were 12,527 average monthly searches on the topic from the Beehive State overall.

Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO & Founder of Digital Silk, commented on the findings:

“AI technology has garnered massive hype in the past few years as people see the potential for its numerous applications in the real world. AI has many positive use cases in the present, such as automating tasks like notetaking or handling basic customer support requests, which allows staff members to focus on more complex tasks. In addition, the future of AI promises to revolutionize how we live and work.

“However, as AI has become more prevalent in society, more potential downsides and negative effects from the technology and its implementation begin to show. Three more pronounced areas for this are intellectual property theft, plagiarism, and how AI will impact the job market, especially for creative industries.

“This is in addition to how incorrect use of AI can harm a website’s trustworthiness and, with that harm, how likely it is to rank highly in Google searches.

“This prompted us to look at which states might be the wariest of the promises made about AI and who are most on the lookout for unethical uses of AI. Massachusetts topped the ranking for this, with 520 average monthly searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents.”

Table showing the average monthly searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents in each state and the US overall. States are ranked from the highest number of searches related to AI wariness per 100,000 residents to the lowest. Each state’s value was compared to the US Overall value for a comparison.

Rank Location Average monthly searches relating to AI wariness Population Average monthly searches relating to AI wariness per 100,000 residents Difference to US Average 1. Massachusetts 36,402 7,001,399 520 48.5% 2. California 197,383 38,965,193 507 44.7% 3. New York 97,712 19,571,216 499 42.6% 4. New Jersey 43,026 9,290,841 463 32.3% 5. Rhode Island 5,047 1,095,962 460 31.6% 6. Connecticut 15,594 3,617,176 431 23.2% 7. Virginia 36,821 8,715,698 422 20.7% 8. Maryland 24,258 6,180,253 393 12.1% 9. Washington 30,377 7,812,880 389 11.1% 10. Utah 12,527 3,417,734 367 4.7% 11. Texas 111,139 30,503,301 364 4.1% 12. Florida 81,473 22,610,726 360 2.9% 13. Georgia 39,398 11,029,227 357 2.1% 14. Colorado 20,573 5,877,610 350 0.0% 15. Vermont 2,255 647,464 348 -0.5% 16. Arizona 24,769 7,431,344 333 -4.8% 17. Hawaii 4,653 1,435,138 324 -7.4% 18. Illinois 40,561 12,549,689 323 -7.7% 19. Oregon 13,538 4,233,358 320 -8.6% 20. New Hampshire 4,475 1,402,054 319 -8.8% 21. Delaware 3,183 1,031,890 308 -11.9% 22. Nevada 9,832 3,194,176 308 -12.1% 23. North Carolina 32,519 10,835,491 300 -14.3% 24. Pennsylvania 38,863 12,961,683 300 -14.3% 25. Minnesota 16,461 5,737,915 287 -18.0% 26. Michigan 28,741 10,037,261 286 -18.2% 27. Indiana 18,543 6,862,199 270 -22.8% 28. Maine 3,635 1,395,722 260 -25.6% 29. Kansas 7,467 2,940,546 254 -27.5% 30. Idaho 4,940 1,964,726 251 -28.2% 31. North Dakota 1,957 783,926 250 -28.7% 32. Missouri 15,452 6,196,156 249 -28.8% 33. Tennessee 17,301 7,126,489 243 -30.6% 34. Wisconsin 14,002 5,910,955 237 -32.3% 35. Ohio 27,880 11,785,935 237

