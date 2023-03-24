The U.S states most interested in cryptocurrency

Por staff

24/03/2023

New data reveals that Nevada shows the most interest in cryptocurrency trading.

Research conducted by our experts here at Cryptobetting.org established the search interest for crypto related terms in each state, uncovering the top states for cryptocurrency enthusiasm this year.

Nevada

Nevada comes in as the state with the most interest in Cryptocurrency.

They score highly when searching for cryptocurrency terms, websites, apps, prices, news, and advice in 2023, per capita.

The Silver State has carried out crypto related searches at a rate of almost two thousand per 100k residents, the highest rate in America.

California

California is the state to have carried out the second most crypto searches in America per 100,000 people.

Per capita, this makes for just under 1,900 searches, putting it second on the list.

New York

With population proportional searches falling in at the same as California, just below 1,900 per 100k, the total crypto related search volume of over 360,000 ranks New York in third place.

Considered the financial capital of America and home to Wall Street, it’s perhaps little surprise that cryptocurrency trading proves so popular here.

New Jersey

Just across the Hudson from third placed New York, is fourth placed New Jersey.

Just over 1,800 crypto searches per 100k residents puts New Jersey only marginally behind its neighboring state for cryptocurrency interest.

Washington

Washington State makes number five for crypto enthusiasm with a search volume just below 1,800 per 100k.

The state’s capital, Seattle, is also listed as a city with several jobs for startups that use blockchain technology, by cryptocurrencyjobs.co.

Florida

Floridians searched crypto terms at a rate of just over 1,750 per 100k population.

A total search volume just below 370,000 actually put the Sunshine State in third place for sheer searches while their proportional crypto interest makes sixth on this list.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts comes in as the seventh most crypto keen state this year with a crypto related search volume per 100k of 1,736 and a total search volume of nearly 120,000.

Colorado

Colorado is the eighth state for cryptocurrency enthusiasts this year. Its per capita searches lie at just over 1,700 per 100k.

Virginia

Virginia’s search volume per capita is 1,675 per 100k residents, with a high total search volume over 142,000, the state makes ninth on the list.

Oregon

Oregon rounds off the list of crypto enthusiastic states with its crypto searches per 100k residents sitting at 1,654. Its total crypto searches this year has been just below 70,000.

One of our top experts here at Cryptobetting.org said:



“Cryptocurrencies kicked off 2023 with their highest levels in months. Cryptocurrency offers freedoms from traditional financial infrastructure and with its constant development, it’s fascinating to keep up to date with the places taking the largest interest in this area.

This data indicates that Nevada is continuing to show huge interest in Cryptocurrency in 2023, after being announced as the ‘most crypto-friendly state’ according to the 2022 SmartAsset study.”

