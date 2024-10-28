The U.S. states most interested in trading, revealed

28/10/2024

A new study has revealed the states most interested in trading, with Washington topping the ranking.

The Binary Trading review website, BinaryOptions.com, analyzed the states with the highest online search volumes for terms related to trading, such as “Fidelity login” and “Crypto price today.”

The study identifies Washington as the state most interested in trading, with an average of 28,924 monthly searches per 100,000 people for trading-related key terms. The study revealed that “NVDA stock” is the state’s most popular search term, with “AMZN stock” following closely behind.

New Jersey is named the second most trading-obsessed state, with an average monthly search volume of 28,241 per 100,000 residents. The study reveals that “Fidelity” is the most popular trading platform within the state, with “Charles Schwab” close behind.

The study names New York as the third state most interested in trading, with an average monthly search volume of 26,827 per 100,000 people. The research found that “Silver” and “Futures” are among the most popular trading assets in the state.

The top 10 states most interested in trading:

Rank State Average Monthly Search Volume per 100K 1 Washington 28,924 2 New Jersey 28,241 3 New York 26,827 4 Massachusetts 26,697 5 California 25,943 6 Connecticut 23,400 7 Illinois 20,578 8 Virginia 20,421 9 New Hampshire 20,363 10 Florida 20,020

Massachusetts is in fourth place, with an average of 26,697 monthly searches for trading-related terms. Popular search terms in the state include “Fidelity login” and “AMZN stock.”

California ranks fifth in trading interest, with an average of 25,943 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. “NVDA” and “TSLA” are among the most popular tickers within the state.

Connecticut is named the sixth most interested state in trading, with an average of 23,400 monthly searches per 100,000 people. “Vanguard” and “Coinbase” both appear within the state’s most popular trading platforms.

Illinois takes the seventh spot, with an average monthly search volume of 20,578 for trading-related terms. Recurring search terms within the state include “Fidelity login” and “TSLA stock.”

Virginia is named the eighth most trading-obsessed state, with an average monthly search volume of 20,421 per 100,000 people. Popular assets within the state include “Silver” and “Crypto.”

New Hampshire is crowned the ninth most interested state in trading, with an average of 20,363 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. “Charles Schwab login” and “NVDA stock” are among the state’s most popular search terms.

Florida appears in tenth place, with an average of 20,020 monthly searches for trading-related terms. The study reveals that “Charles Schwab” and “Gemini” appear among the state’s most popular trading platforms.

Meanwhile, the study found that Mississippi is the state least interested in trading, with a search volume of only 6,369 per 100,000 people.

Other low-ranking states include West Virginia, with 7,133 monthly searches per 100,000 people, and Louisiana, with an average of 8,660 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

The study names Fidelity as the most popular trading platform in America, while silver is the most searched-for asset. NVDA is identified as the most popular ticker, with AMZN following closely behind.

Interestingly, the study reveals that only one state in the top 20 ranking voted for the Republican Party in the 2020 election. Only the Republican-leaning state of Florida appeared in the top 20, suggesting that Democrats are more interested in trading than Republicans.

Andre Witzel, one of the authors of the Binary Trading course, commented:

“It’s enlightening to see how the interest in trading differs on a regional scale. As we continue to see the growth of trading across America, it’s evident that some states are more engaged with digital trading than others.

“This divide can be connected to numerous factors, including population size and technological innovations.

“This study also highlights the divide between Democratic and Republican-leaning states when it comes to developing an interest in trading. In the past, Republican states have been more cautious when it comes to adopting new technologies, which could explain the divide.

“Despite this, it’s evident that trading in the digital age plays a crucial role in economic growth and job creation across the country.”

