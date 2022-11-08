The unique challenges and opportunities for cryptoasset sanctions risk detection

08/11/2022

While the transparency of the blockchain is a critical asset in implementing and enforcing sanctions, the transparency of cryptoasset flows of funds and other underlying features of the technology can also present novel compliance challenges that are unique to the crypto space and do not have clear analogies in the fiat currency realm.

One major challenge in crypto is that there is not – and never can be – a single comprehensive list of all crypto addresses controlled by sanctioned actors. While data analytics techniques can identify “clusters” of wallets that sanctioned actors control, those actors often use new crypto addresses with no previous transaction history. It is only after those new addresses begin to transact that data analysis can link them to a sanctioned actor’s wallet cluster.

These problems are further compounded where well-intentioned actors, such as compliant VASPs, process extremely large volumes of transactions. VASPs that process billions of dollars in transactions daily will inevitably encounter a substantial number of cases where they have received funds from wallets subject to sanctions that they could not technically prevent from reaching their wallet and where, in some instances, they could not have been aware at the time that such transactions occurred that there was a sanctioned entity involved. Many VASPs clusters may therefore indicate a level of exposure to sanctioned entities that may not be reflective of a lack of practical compliance controls or intentional sanctions evasion facilitation on their part.

These technological features of crypto can lead an observer of the blockchain to draw misleading conclusions about the nature of sanctions-related flows of funds. VASPs that intentionally take a very transparent approach to their own wallet structures, making their transactions more easily identifiable on the blockchain, are particularly susceptible to misinterpretation.

For example, just looking at the blockchain, one might see that a VASP’s wallet received funds from an actor based in a sanctioned country such as Iran. This could lead one to assume that the VASP that received those funds intended to engage in impermissible activity, and that they breached their sanctions compliance obligations as a result. However, that could be an inappropriate conclusion to draw based on blockchain data alone. It may very well be the case that the VASP that received the funds from a sanctioned actor had no intention of dealing with them. It is also possible that the VASP took appropriate steps to block the funds in question and report them to OFAC after learning that they originated from a sanctioned country.

Similarly, a VASP could send funds to an address at the request of their customer, and at the time of the transaction it may appear that the destination address was legitimate. However, at a later date, blockchain analytics may determine that the address in question is in fact part of a cluster belonging to a sanctioned entity. While this would still constitute a technical violation, one cannot assume based on blockchain data alone that the VASP in question acted with ill-intent.

While the blockchain offers powerful insights, it simply is not the entire story when it comes to understanding the facts and circumstances of specific transactions implicated in a complex legal and regulatory area like sanctions. Some observers tend to draw conclusions and make sweeping accusations of non-compliance and ill-intent based on blockchain data without offering caveats and without fully acknowledging the underlying challenges.

This is especially problematic because these accusations are sometimes leveled at VASPs that are intent on complying with regulations, have well-designed compliance programs, and strive to address the challenges noted above. By leveling non-contextualized accusations at well-intentioned actors, these accusations also detract attention away from malicious actors and those openly willing to aid sanctions evaders, who may be flying under the radar. Recent reports by Reuters covering one of the industry’s largest players are an example of this issue.

The crypto industry has a leading role to play at the front lines of sanctions implementation. Getting this right requires close partnership between VASPs and blockchain analytics firms, as well as close dialogue with regulators. It also requires an appreciation of the unique challenges and opportunities for cryptoasset sanctions risk detection.

Source: Elliptic Connect