The Wave Talk wins CES 2025 Innovation Award for real-time bacteria detection technology

10/12/2024

AI-driven turbidity and microbial sensor specialist The Wave Talk has secured the CES 2025 Innovation Award for its groundbreaking Real-Time Bacteria Sensor for Water, earning global recognition for its technological prowess and commercialization potential.

The award-winning device is the world’s first real-time bacteria detection system, powered by a custom semiconductor embedded with deep learning algorithms. Alongside its KOLAS-certified ultra-compact, maintenance-free turbidity sensor, the technology delivers rapid and simultaneous measurement of bacterial concentrations in water.

Compared to traditional optical equipment, this technology is over 100,000 times more precise and provides microbial measurement results much faster than conventional culture methods. It has been hailed as a transformative innovation not only in the water industry but also in the broader fields of testing and diagnostics.

Previously, The Wave Talk’s maintenance-free turbidity sensor garnered accolades at CES, drawing attention as a game-changing innovation in the global water quality monitoring market.

In 2023, the company received the Innovation Award for its Home Water Quality Monitoring Platform, which has since been registered as an innovative product by the Korean Public Procurement Service. This platform has enabled residents in areas such as Incheon, Eunpyeong-gu, and Seongdong-gu to monitor the water quality in their homes. The company also achieved a significant milestone by developing and mass-producing the world’s first turbidity sensor specifically designed for water purifiers.

CEO Kim Young-dug stated, “The Wave Talk’s real-time bacteria detection technology is not only driving the digitization of the water industry but also establishing a new paradigm and key solutions in the fields of testing and diagnostics. We aspire to grow into South Korea’s first global water company that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s leading corporations.”

