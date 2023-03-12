The Web3 Delight event is a unique opportunity for both local and global players

Por staff

12/03/2023

Web3 Delight, the popular Web3-focused hybrid event that aims to engage, empower and support an advanced economy that is proactive, customized, collaborative and secure, took place on March 6th at BAIC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The brainchild behind the series of events is Paul Lalovich, Partner at Agile Dynamics and founder of SyntheticEquity.io. The event aimed to connect growth markets and create a broader community by promoting the adoption of Web3 technologies and socializing them.

Web3 Delight Riyadh agenda was designed to explore the Web3 value chain and examine the key elements that generate value for stakeholders at each stage. The event, which took place in Riyadh on March 6th, was aligned with Saudi Vision 2030’s objective to develop the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and capabilities, including investments in new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things. It also aimed to support the growth of a thriving start-up ecosystem.

During the event, attendees engaged in discussions on a variety of Web3-related topics, including blockchain adoption, future marketing strategies in the Web3 space, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), governance policies, career opportunities in the metaverse, fundraising, and building during bear market conditions. These discussions provided valuable insights and knowledge to those interested in the Web3 space.

At the recently concluded Web3 Delight event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, key sponsors included Impact Partners, a Saudi management advisory company; JAWRAA, a leading Saudi Arabian digital transformation company; and SwiftMotion, a fully capitalized micro-VC and investment arm of the management consultancy Agile Dynamics.

The event attracted diverse participants, including developers, entrepreneurs, students, young professionals, and blockchain enthusiasts. Many great speakers from Web3 native companies likes of MVP Workshop, Nifty Souq, Algorand Foundation, BNB Chain Innovation, WhiteMatrix, Bybit, droppGroup, XT.COM Exchange, ABO Digital, WOM Protocol and monay others. Alongside the main event, a blockchain hackathon was also organized by Web3 Delight and BNB Chain, aiming to attract developers to build Web3 products on BNB Chain while strengthening the relationship with universities in Saudi Arabia.

The hackathon nurtured innovation on the BNB Chain and opened doors and strengthened relationships with universities and the broader education community in Saudi Arabia. The event was supported by Prince Sultan University and Business Incubator and Accelerator Company (BIAC), a subsidiary of the TAQNIA, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Web3 Delight Riyadh was the first Web3 dedicated event In the Kingdom of Saudi.

The next Web3 Delight event is set to take place in Caracas, Venezuela, and will focus on the opportunities and challenges of the Web3 ecosystem in thriving growth markets of Latin America. Latin America has secured the seventh spot on our cryptocurrency market index for this year, following a period from July 2021 to June 2022, in which residents of various Latin American countries received $562.0 billion in cryptocurrency. This figure represents a significant increase of 40% compared to the previous year’s total, highlighting the region’s growing prominence in the global Web3 market. Moreover, the decentralized nature of Web3 offers the opportunity to create a more equitable and just world. This is particularly important for developing countries, where traditional institutions often fail to provide economic growth support and infrastructure. With Web3, communities can come together to create their decentralized networks where everyone has a voice and can contribute to the growth of their community.

The Web3 Delight event aims to showcase the possibilities of this decentralized future. By bringing together leading experts and innovators in the Web3 space, attendees can explore the latest advancements, discuss challenges, and identify opportunities for collaboration. Through this, Web3 Delight hopes to inspire attendees to think beyond the traditional boundaries of their industries and explore the potential for Web3 to disrupt and transform existing models.

The Web3 Delight event is a unique opportunity for both local and global players in the Web3 space to come together and explore what’s possible while fostering cooperation opportunities that will enhance the decentralized transformation ecosystem. A critical element in the future of Web3 endeavors is bridging the gap between different industries and blockchain start-ups, allowing for disruptive new models of growth to emerge. Web3 is more than just technology; it’s about peer-to-peer collaboration, transparency, and consensus. As Web3 Delight highlights, Web3 is a social movement toward a decentralized world where people can build their own future.

CNN Business Arabic | الاقتصادية CNN report on the first Web3 dedicated event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Web3 Delight Riyadh.