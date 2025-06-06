These 10 european countries are quietly leading the crypto revolution

Por staff

06/06/2025

The influx of Bitcoin, coupled with the results of the U.S. presidential elections, has significantly impacted the performance of the crypto market worldwide. More than 560 million people around the world now own bitcoin or one of its competitors. The crypto boom is especially significant in Europe, where ownership rose by 60.3% from 2023 to 2024.



A recent study by Apex Protocol has identified and ranked the crypto adoption across European countries, highlighting places where adoption is accelerating rapidly. This comprehensive analysis considered data on the number of individuals owning cryptocurrency, offering valuable insights into the European market.

Country Crypto Ownership (2023) Crypto Ownership % (2023) Crypto Ownership (2024) Crypto Ownership % (2024) Ownership Growth/Decline Luxembourg 6.5K 0.99% 61.9K 9.20% 854.97% Slovenia 24.5K 1.16% 209.8K 9.90% 756.20% Ireland 56.2K 1.11% 457.2K 8.70% 713.99% Norway 63.7K 1.16% 485.2K 8.70% 661.23% Cyprus 15.4K 1.22% 112.7K 8.30% 631.36% Belgium 168.6K 1.44% 1.01M 8.60% 498.88% Switzerland 177.5K 2.02% 1.03M 11.49% 477.40% Germany 4.81M 5.78% 6.91M 8.18% 43.60% France 3.06M 4.72% 3.82M 5.74% 25.00%



Topping the list is Luxembourg, where cryptocurrency ownership expanded by 854.79%, rising from just 6,484 individuals (0.99% of the population) to 61,920 (9.20%), solidifying its position as a major crypto hotspot.



Slovenia claimed second place with a 756.20% growth rate. The rising interest in virtual currencies is driven by the country’s crypto-friendly policies, referring to Slovenia’s long-standing commitment to innovation through its focus on the cryptocurrency exchange market.



Ireland, ranking third, witnessed a 713.99% jump in crypto users, rising from 56,166 to 457,186. Similar to Slovenia, the uptick reflects Ireland’s efforts to elevate its status as a global fintech center, fueling public interest in blockchain.



Norway, coming in fourth, is another high-crypto territory, recording a 661.23% growth — a clear sign that crypto is going mainstream even in countries with traditionally conservative financial systems.



Ranked fifth, Cyprus, has also shown up on the crypto heat map with its 631.36% increase in digital assets adoption. The number of crypto owners has grown from 15,415 to 112,739, suggesting that Cyprus has taken steps to create a favorable environment for cryptocurrency businesses.



Belgium, in sixth place, has its share of virtual currency fans. With a 498.88% increase in adoption, this blockchain hotspot is well on its way to transforming the niche market into a key player in the country’s financial scene.



Switzerland took seventh place with a 477.40% growth, marking a significant shift in the virtual currency habits of the population, with the number of crypto-owners rising from 177,525 to over 1 million (1,025,028) in just one year.



Crypto penetration has also been observed in larger and more established economies. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, ranks eighth with a 43.60% increase, adding over 1.2 million new crypto holders.



Meanwhile, France, in ninth place, has seen a 25.00% growth, further solidifying its status as a key player in the European cryptocurrency ecosystem.

See more: Want to retire before 50? These 6 careers might be your ticket

See more: Real-world use cases of AI in hospital operations

See more: IBM acquires Seek AI, unveils NYC innovation hub