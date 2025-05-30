These 6 phone settings can save you from theft and unexpected charges

These 6 phone settings can save you from theft and unexpected charges

Por staff

30/05/2025

Whether you’re catching a flight for business or leisure, your smartphone likely holds everything from boarding passes and hotel bookings to banking apps and personal data. However, travel exposes you to new digital threats, both physical and online. A few quick changes to your settings can save you from financial headaches, identity theft, or losing irreplaceable data.



SmartMove.us shares 6 tips on how to set up your phone for a safe, smart, and theft-proof holiday:



6 Phone Settings to Adjust Before You Travel1. Disable Control Centre Access from the Lock Screen

1. Thieves often exploit quick-access settings to turn on airplane mode or disable data, making your phone untraceable. Prevent this by locking down your control centre from the lock screen.



2. Turn Off Mobile Data and Roaming (Unless You’re Covered)International roaming charges can rack up fast. Disable roaming and turn off mobile data unless you’re using a travel-friendly plan or SIM.



3. Use an Authenticator App Instead of SMS for 2FAText-based 2FA may not work abroad and is vulnerable to SIM-swap fraud. Apps like Google Authenticator offer safer, more reliable alternatives.



4. Enable Remote Tracking & Lock ToolsFeatures like “Find My iPhone” or “Find My Device” let you locate, lock, or wipe your phone remotely if it’s lost or stolen.



5. Back Up Your Data Before DepartureEnsure all important contacts, documents, and photos are backed up to the cloud or an external drive.



6. Avoid Auto-Connecting to Public Wi-FiDisable automatic Wi-Fi connections to avoid insecure networks, and consider using a VPN when accessing sensitive apps.



“Many people pack their passports but forget to ‘pack’ their digital defences. A lot of theft and data breaches abroad are preventable. In fact, your phone is only as secure as its settings.



Opportunistic theft is still a top threat, especially in tourist-heavy areas. A stolen phone can be wiped and sold in minutes if it’s not properly secured. Disabling access to settings like airplane mode from the lock screen is one of the most overlooked but crucial steps.



Another thing to note is the hidden costs of travel, particularly around data usage. You might think you’re safe just by turning your phone off or leaving it on silent, but background apps can still sync. One accidental tap and you’re facing a hefty bill.

Before you board the plane, treat your phone like a second passport: protect it, secure it, and plan for what you’d do if it disappeared,” shares Tech Expert, Jes Johnson from SmartMove.us.

See more: kyron.bio raises €5.5M to use glycan engineering for advanced drug design

See more: Mastering the markets: Essential considerations when reading the Dow Jones chart

See more: Velocity comes out of stealth with $10M to power the velocity of money