These four tips will help you find the best order fulfillment services

14/05/2025

Order fulfillment service providers play a significant role in the ecommerce world. For most online shoppers, delivery experience shapes their loyalty to a brand.

Another interesting factor is that most ecommerce business owners who rely on direct-to-consumer deliveries rank logistics as one of the biggest challenges. But, with many third-party logistics firms setting up shop, choosing the right order fulfillment service provider can be challenging.

Whether you are an online store selling skincare products or a startup fitness brand selling nutrition supplements and workout swag, this guide is here to help you choose order fulfillment services that align with your needs, values, and growth ambitions.

Identify and Audit Your Business Needs

The first thing you should do as a business owner is to identify pain points in your logistics operations. What products are you shipping? Some items like nutrition supplements and skincare products require specialized handling.

The other thing you must consider is the weight of your products. Some third-party logistics firms offering order fulfillment services only cater to small products that are five pounds and below.

Still, consider where you are shipping. Will you ship to both domestic and international customers? If yes, you must partner with a logistics provider with global expertise.

Prioritize Expertise

This is something you shouldn’t ignore in the slightest. Focus on working with order fulfillment service providers with experience in your industry. This means they understand the required regulatory compliance for shipping said products.

For example, if you sell nutrition supplements or skincare products, your third-party logistics partner should be conversant with FDA guidelines when shipping such items.

The last thing you should do is work with an order fulfillment service that specializes in bulky items like furniture to handle and ship your small consumables.

Scrutinize Scalability of Order Fulfillment Services

Look for a partner like Packageman that will scale as your business grows. A small 3PL firm will struggle to handle your orders if the maximum they can do is 500 orders per month. What happens when you start getting 1000+ orders monthly?

Also, ensure the order fulfillment service provider offers flexible contracts. This will help you avoid penalties if you scale down.

While at it, vet their customer support services. Are they prompt to respond in case of delays or returns? Do they offer 24/7 support, and what is their response time during busy seasons?

Evaluate Transparency and Technology

Late deliveries can break your ecommerce business. Customers will assume you aren’t reliable enough if you promise a 24–48-hour delivery timeline only for the items to arrive after a week.

There are a couple of things you should consider when reviewing a third-party logistics provider. The first thing is their tech. An order tracking system is a must-have, allowing customers to monitor the delivery progress and plan accordingly.

Second, a system that tracks metrics such as returns, delivery times, and cost per delivery is also critical.

Summing up

Order fulfillment services are a significant part of operating an online business. Prioritizing niche expertise, transparent pricing, and scalable technology will help you fulfill deliveries faster, make your customers happier, and boost your profit margins.

