ThinKuvate holds first close of INR 100 crore India fund at INR 25 crore; invests in four tech startups

ThinKuvate holds first close of INR 100 crore India fund at INR 25 crore; invests in four tech startups

Por staff

30/09/2024

ThinKuvate, a Singapore- and New Delhi, India-based provider of an angel investment platform, has announced the first close of its INR 100 crore India fund at INR 25 crore.

The fund plans to invest in early-stage startups from Seed to Series A, focusing on companies leveraging technology at the forefront. With a sector-agnostic approach, focusing on founders with complementary skills, a clear path to profitability, and scalable business models, ThinKuvate is positioned to co-invest alongside top venture capital firms and family offices, ensuring support for portfolio companies as they grow.

ThinKuvate India Fund—I reached this milestone within four months of its formal launch.

The fund has already invested in four high-growth startups: Rosh.ai, Zippee, Pantherun and NymbleUp.ai:

Rosh.ai: Founded in 2021 by Roshy John and Rajaram Moorthy, Rosh.ai specialises in autonomous vehicle technology, providing solutions for the automotive, seaport, and mining industries. The company has raised $1M in Pre-Series A led by EV2 Ventures, with participation from Caret Capital and ThinKuvate. Rosh.ai aims to grow across industries with a focus on product development and expansion in mining and related sectors.

Founded in 2021 by Roshy John and Rajaram Moorthy, Rosh.ai specialises in autonomous vehicle technology, providing solutions for the automotive, seaport, and mining industries. The company has raised $1M in Pre-Series A led by EV2 Ventures, with participation from Caret Capital and ThinKuvate. Rosh.ai aims to grow across industries with a focus on product development and expansion in mining and related sectors. Zippee: Founded by Madhav Kasturia in 2021, Zippee offers same-day delivery for 100+ (D2C) brands. It is scaling its operations in metro cities and expanding its brand partnership.

Founded by Madhav Kasturia in 2021, Zippee offers same-day delivery for 100+ (D2C) brands. It is scaling its operations in metro cities and expanding its brand partnership. Pantherun: Founded by Srinivas Shekar in 2019 is a cybersecurity company specialising in advanced data protection solutions. The Company has raised a bridge round led by QuickHeal Family Office and SIDBI Ventures, with participation from 8X, PiperSerica, and ThinKuvate. Funds raised will be used for expanding its global sales team and R&D capabilities.

Founded by Srinivas Shekar in 2019 is a cybersecurity company specialising in advanced data protection solutions. The Company has raised a bridge round led by QuickHeal Family Office and SIDBI Ventures, with participation from 8X, PiperSerica, and ThinKuvate. Funds raised will be used for expanding its global sales team and R&D capabilities. NymbleUp.ai: Founded in 2019 by Yogesh Bhatt & Manish Thakur, NymbleUp.ai provides AI-driven Predictive Workforce Management solutions for QSRs and retail chains; forecasting demand across all sales channels at 15-minute intervals. It has secured Pre-Series A led by Chandigarh Angels, IVY Cap, and ThinKuvate.

Led by Mayank Jain, CEO, and Ghanshyam Ahuja, Managing Partner, ThinKuvate is an early stage startup investment platform headquartered in Singapore, and with interests and investors in Singapore, India, UK, Middle East, LatAm, Australia and the USA. The firm’s primary focus revolves around investing in B2B and B2B2C startups across various sectors, including Health-Tech, Fintech, IoT, AI-ML, Consumer-Tech, and MarTech.

The firm actively participates in Seed, Angel, and Pre-Series A rounds to support startups in their early stages of development.

Source: VCWire

See more: YouMatch raises $1.5M in Seed funding

See more: Ericsson claims Telstra 5G-Advanced first

See more: China targets mobile IoT connection hike