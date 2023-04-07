Tiempo Secure appoints IPro as its sales representative in Israel

Por staff

07/04/2023

Tiempo Secure is a unique security provider for semiconductor designers, based in France. For over 14 years, Tiempo has developed Security IP, Secure Software Libraries and Security Expertise to allow their customers to reach the highest, certified, levels of security for their SoCs and Products.

The flagship IP of Tiempo Secure is the TESIC RISC-V, a Common Criteria EAL5+ PP0117-ready Security Enclave IP. It includes a 32-bit RISC-V microprocessor, secure cryptographic processors and hardware accelerators, security sensors, secure memories and standard interfaces for easy integration and test. TESIC is guaranteed to pass CC EAL5+ PP0117 and / or EMVCo security certification of the chip integrating this macro.

A unique service provided by Tiempo Secure is managing the entire security certification (CC EAL5+ PP0117, PSA, FIPS140-3, SESIP…) of customers’ chips integrating the TESIC certification-ready cores. The work includes writing the required compliant documentation, the preparation of the customers’ chip samples and boards for the validation, the support of the ITSEF labs during customer chip evaluation and certification, and the interaction with the national cybersecurity agency to obtain the certification.

See more: Central banks continue fighting inflation. Will it end soon?

Mikael Dubreucq, Vice President Marketing and Sales at Tiempo Secure, says: “Tiempo Secure is undergoing a significant expansion in its business worldwide, and Israel is a natural expansion target for our products, given its world-renowned innovation and vibrant fabless activity. IPro builds up on Mauro’s lifelong IP experience. With my many years of acquaintance with Mauro, and considering IPro’s unique positioning as a pure IP player and its successful past activity in security IP Sales, we found IPro to be the most suitable representative to conduct our expansion into the Israeli market.”

Mauro Diamant, General Manager at IPro, says: “The Israeli SoC Community is eager for robust and easy to implement security solutions for their SoCs and Systems designs. The combination of a robust offer of Security Enclave and other Security IP products, with a unique offer of guaranteed security certification for its customers’ chips makes Tiempo Secure the ideal Security IP provider for our local fabless companies. I am thrilled to have been selected by Tiempo Secure to conduct its business in Israel and expect a bright cooperation between our chip design community and Tiempo.”