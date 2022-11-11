TikTok is hellbent on becoming a player in the gaming space

Por staff

According to The Financial Times, TikTok will be adding a dedicated gaming tab to the short-form video platform. Users will be able to easily access video games by clicking a button on the social media platform’s homepage. To coincide with TikTok’s ramped-up gaming efforts, the organization recently appointed Assaf Sagy as the company’s head of global gaming.

According to sources that are familiar with these plans, this new gaming tab will host a slew of mobile games while also serving as a place for outside companies to advertise. On top of that, users will be able to pay for additional gaming content.

“TikTok and gaming were made for each other,” Sagy said in an announcement post on LinkedIn. “TikTok has far shown its value in helping consumers discover what’s fun, valuable, and popular. I look forward to working closely with all gaming companies globally to help make TikTok a central foundation in your marketing strategies.”

This is an interesting strategy from TikTok because the organization’s parent company, ByteDance, has made a concerted effort to cut back its gaming efforts. In fact, the South China Morning Post revealed that ByteDance had to “aggressively downsize” its video gaming unit in early September. To date, it is still unclear how many people were impacted by these job cuts.

Source: The Business of Esports