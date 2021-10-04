TikTok launches first creator-led NFT collection

Por staff

04/10/2021

Inspired by the creativity and innovation of the TikTok creator community, we’re exploring the world of NFTs as a new creator empowerment tool. We announced our first-ever NFT collection, TikTok Top Moments, designed by some of our community-defining creators and inspired by the trending videos they created.

Building on our commitment to helping creators achieve their goals in the growing creator economy, TikTok NFTs provide a way for creators to be recognized and rewarded for their content, and for fans to own a culturally-significant moment on TikTok.The NFTs will be made available on Ethereum and will be powered by Immutable X, which uses StarkWare’s innovative technology to create the first carbon neutral Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum.

TikTok Top Moments features a selection of six culturally significant TikTok videos from some of our most beloved creators. Each one-of-one NFT celebrates the impact these creators – including Lil Nas X, Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante and Gary Vaynerchuk – have made across entertainment, culture, and the TikTok community.

The featured creators, renowned for their creative cultural impact, are partnering with prominent NFT creators, including COIN ARTIST, x0r, RTFKT, Grimes, and more, on limited edition NFTs.

Proceeds will largely go directly to the creators and NFT artists involved, providing TikTok and NFT fans and enthusiasts with a way to show support to the creators they love.

Fans can head to a dedicated drop site, where Lil Nas X will be the first creator to launch his one-of-one and limited editions with artist Rudy Willingham.

The one-of-one NFTs will be made available on Ethereum, and the limited edition NFTs will be powered by Immutable X. A series of weekly drops will take place through the end of the month, after which the NFTs can be minted and traded with zero gas fees on the Immutable X Layer-2.

Each TikTok video in the collection will also be presented at Infinite Duets: Co-Creating on TikTok, a new TikTok Exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, NY beginning on October 1 through November 5.

“The creation that happens on TikTok helps drive culture and starts trends beyond the platform. As the creator economy continues to grow, we’re continually looking for new and differentiated ways to support our creators. Now, fans can own a moment on TikTok that helped shape the internet while supporting some of their favorite creators. We’re excited to see how our community and NFT communities engage with some of the internet’s most beloved cultural milestones.” – Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing, TikTok