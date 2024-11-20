TikTok shop expands operation in the United States

Por staff

20/11/2024

Building on Douyin’s success in China, TikTok Shop is bringing its live shopping and product discovery strategies to U.S. consumers. In a recent Business Insider interview, TikTok Shop’s U.S. operations lead, Nico Le Bourgeois, shared the company’s plans to expand live shopping adoption among American users.

Current GMV: In 2023, Amazon far surpasses TikTok Shop and Temu in GMV, reaching $729 billion, while TikTok Shop stands at $20 billion and Temu at $14 billion.

In 2023, Amazon far surpasses TikTok Shop and Temu in GMV, reaching $729 billion, while TikTok Shop stands at $20 billion and Temu at $14 billion. Growth Potential: If Amazon grows by 4% yearly while TikTok Shop and Temu grow at 50%, both could potentially catch up by the early 2030s.

TikTok Shop: Redefining Product Discovery

TikTok Shop aims to promote product discovery through dynamic live events and spontaneous content. Douyin’s livestream shopping success serves as a blueprint, as ByteDance seeks to create a shopping experience in the U.S. that feels less routine and more discovery-oriented. Although labeled “spontaneous,” TikTok Shop’s approach includes building strong influencer partnerships, expanding content production studios, and enhancing logistics infrastructure to support high-quality live shopping experiences. Studios in key cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York allow for professional live shows, supported by partner agency studios nationwide.

TikTok Shop needs to meet U.S. consumer expectations for reliable, speedy delivery. Currently, the company operates six warehouses in the U.S. to improve logistics efficiency and meet competitive delivery standards. This logistical support is essential in helping TikTok Shop retain customers within the competitive U.S. eCommerce landscape.

Stay Competitive: Our constantly updated rankings provide you with the latest insights to improve your business strategy. Discover which stores and companies are at the top of the eCommerce world and which categories are driving the highest sales. Dive into our rankings for companies , stores , and marketplaces . Stay a step ahead in the market with ECDB.

Competing Differently: TikTok Shop vs. Traditional eCommerce Platforms

Unlike Amazon, Walmart, or Shopify, TikTok Shop doesn’t rely on search-based shopping. Instead, it draws users through entertainment-focused product discovery, a model designed to attract consumers who prefer social shopping to more conventional platforms. The idea is that users find products they enjoy simply by scrolling through engaging content, creating a seamless path from entertainment to purchase.

Source: ECDB

See more: COP29: Investments in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation soar to $29.2 billion

See more: Strong global smart personal audio performance as shipments increase 15%

See more: New european wealth gauge helps policymakers address inequality