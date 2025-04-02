Time to challenge USDC/T stablecoin dominance

Jean Rausis, co-founder of the decentralized finance ecosystem SMARDEX, says:



“The 53% surge in stablecoin wallets over the past year shows investors are increasingly using them as safe havens when market volatility hits – which has been more often than not these days. Rather than offboarding back to fiat, traders are choosing to park their capital in stables, which is certainly a vote of confidence in the workings of the crypto ecosystem.

The trouble is, this increase is primarily driven by two stablecoin giants – USDT and USDC – neither of which is decentralized by any stretch of the imagination. Indeed, they carry the same counterparty risks as fiat, so they’re crypto by name only. DeFi needs decentralized alternatives for when the going gets tough in markets, backed by something other than US treasury bills or hard cash.

It’s understandable that people are still weary of decentralized stablecoins after the collapse of Luna, but the reality is this was nearly three years ago. It’s time to move on. The industry has come a long way since then: today, you can have a stablecoin backed by an established digital asset like ETH, for example.

Centralized stables like USDC or USDT also can’t access the latest innovations in stablecoin design, like automated yield mechanics. This means holders can earn yield simply by holding the asset in a wallet rather than having to stake or lock it up. The future of stablecoins lies in protocols that embed secure, automated yield strategies, making DeFi’s advantages accessible without requiring users to farm or stake actively. This brings the ethos and capabilities of crypto forward, instead of simply mimicking the current financial systems that we already know aren’t working.”

