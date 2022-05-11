Tips to improve home security before you move in

Por staff

11/05/2022

Moving into your first apartment or home can be scary, especially when it comes to home security. Between worrying about maintenance, bills, and paying rent, you may not want to spend much time thinking about safety. However, crime rates are on the rise in many areas globally, and with proper precautions in place, you can avoid becoming a victim of a crime while enjoying your new space with peace of mind. Use the below tips to improve home security before you move in and make sure that your new place will remain safe and sound all year long!

Know Your Neighbors

If you live with other people in the same compound, there are two things you should do. The first is to meet your neighbors, and introduce yourself; if your house is in a gated community, it’s especially important. Your second task is to create an agreement with your neighbors about lawn maintenance, snow removal, and any other shared duties.

Having neighborly relations will help keep everyone on good terms with each other. When an issue does arise, having an agreement written down makes it easier for everyone involved. And when you move into a new place for good. Make sure that your agreements aren’t overlooked or forgotten about entirely.

Learn the basics of protection

Deadbolts and security locks are cheap, effective ways to beef up your home’s security. While most residences have deadbolts, few have any other type of locking system. A security lock is equally as good as a deadbolt at keeping unwanted people out of your home, but they’re also more expensive; if you live in an apartment building, you might not be able to install them.

Even if you can install them in your new place, it may be worth considering installing additional deadbolts instead like one on every door since they’re just so inexpensive. After all, many burglars don’t break into homes through doors. They climb through windows or enter from garages or backyards instead.

Protect Outdoor Areas

Don’t forget about outdoor areas. Ensure they have security cameras, sensors, and gates in place too. This is often an area that many people neglect, which is unfortunate because it’s probably one of your biggest vulnerabilities. By securing your yard or driveway you can ensure criminals don’t steal your car or home theater equipment while you’re gone.

It also means you can sleep better at night knowing that thieves won’t be lurking around your home! Also, if you’re moving into a new neighborhood, contact local authorities for information on community crime watch organizations that meet regularly in your area; these are a great resource for keeping tabs on suspicious activity and reporting it as it happens.

See more: Apple Reportedly Patenting Several Mobile Gaming Accessories

Consider Better Locks

One of the easiest ways to improve home security is also one of the least expensive: to change your locks. Depending on how you approach it, replacing a few or all of your exterior doors can be fairly simple and cost-effective. If you do so before moving in, you won’t be kicking yourself when you realize a former tenant kept every single key under their doormat.

Alternatively, you can invest in interior doors to secure your important and treasured items in your bedroom. We have a good number of interior door ideas you can choose from to match your taste and preference.

Beyond that, there are plenty of bells and whistles available if you want something more than just deadbolts. From fingerprint scanners to systems that let homeowners text or call when they arrive at home so they know they’ve made it safely and late-night arrivals never have to worry about fumbling with keys again.

Keep Cameras on at all Times

Cameras are an inexpensive way to track activity in and around your home. A video recording might not always be enough evidence of a crime, but it can definitely help you decide whether or not something is worth calling 911 about. Consider hardwiring a few indoor cameras since there are tons of battery-powered options out there.

Alternatively, you can use some kind of digital security system that can live stream your camera footage whatever makes you feel most secure. Additionally, you should plan on keeping those cameras recording whenever anyone is home so you have footage of anything that goes down while no one is watching. If anything happens, check your footage first before contacting the police; they are more likely to be able to do something with footage than an eyewitness account alone.

Conclusion

Before moving into a new home, it is important to focus on the security of the home and the surroundings first. It is important to know your neighbors and have a good relationship with them also learning the basics of protection is a plus. Additionally, ensure you protect outdoor areas, consider better locks for your home and keep your cameras on always.