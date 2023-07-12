Tomorrow.Mobility 2023 shifts global gears toward a sustainable urban transportation

Por staff

12/07/2023

Jointly organized by Fira Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, a body of the European Union, the event will focus on eight key topics that are critical for the transformation of urban mobility: Mobility Data Spaces, Inclusivity, Affordability & Fairness, Connected, Cooperative & Automated Mobility, Sustainable Urban Logistics, Multimodality, Urban Air Mobility, Energy Transition, and Active Mobility. These themes will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, technologies, and policies shaping the future of mobility.

Maria Tsavachidis, President of Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress and CEO of EIT Urban Mobility, said: “The upcoming edition of Tomorrow.Mobility will gather visionaries, dynamic start-ups, and industry leaders to shape the future of transportation. As cities strive for climate neutrality, Tomorrow.Mobility becomes more than an event; it’s a catalyst for change. With unwavering commitment, we drive smarter, cleaner, and connected solutions, propelling us towards a sustainable tomorrow”.

TMWC has also announced the first speakers who will take part in the conference program. The lineup includes Timothy Papandreou, CEO of Emerging Transport Advisors and former CIO of San Francisco MTA; Karima Delli, MEP and Chair of the Committee on Transport and Tourism at the European Parliament; Karen Vancluysen, Secretary General of the POLIS network; and Maria Tsavachidis, CEO of EIT Urban Mobility.

The event has also confirmed the participation of companies and institutions among which are AMB, B:SM, Deloitte, Equinsa, FGC, Flowbird, Funkwerk, Hayden, Moventia, RACC, Renfe, Sener, and TMB.

Innovation by land, sea and air

The event will be held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading tradeshow and congress on cities and smart urban solutions, that will include Tomorrow.Building, a forum focusing on the green and digital transition of buildings and urban infrastructures, and Tomorrow.BlueEconomy a new event dedicated the challenges and opportunities of coastal cities and the blue economy.

Altogether, the events are expected to gather over 1,000 exhibitors, including companies, cities, governments and institutions, more than 600 international experts, and over 25,000 attendees.

