Tonomus’ Beverly Rider joins global line-up of innovators and influencers reshaping metaverse landscape at #WMSDubai

Por staff

05/10/2022

The inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Show is set to take place in Dubai. #WMSDubai, scheduled to take place between October 5 and 6, 2022 at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, UAE, is billed as an elite gathering of the global metaverse and Web3 ecosystem.

Beverly Rider – Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Tonomus, the world-leading cognitive technology enterprise, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Portfolio T, Tonomus’ venture studio– is joining the event as speaker. A leader with diverse global exposure to industry and digital transformation, business incubation, enterprise, industrial and consumer IoT, smart and cognitive cities, cloud and telecommunications, Rider is tasked with building and managing a world-class commercial organization comprising sales and channels, ventures, solutions, delivery, communications, events, and product and field marketing.

She also brings extensive commercial, business and legal experience from having served in the C-suite at Fortune 10 and Global 100 companies, including Hitachi Limited (Japan), General Electric (US) and Ericsson (Sweden).

Mohammed Saleem, CEO of WBS, said, “World Metaverse Show will offer a unique chance to engage with global metaverse influencers, as well as handpicked investors and important government delegations.” He further added, “We are excited to have Beverly Rider join as a speaker at World Metaverse Show and are looking forward to an incredibly knowledgeable and insightful session.”