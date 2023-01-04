Top 10 cryptocurrencies by daily GitHub development activity

Even though the cryptocurrency industry is still picking up the pieces from the devastation caused by the FTX crash in 2022, blockchain development teams across the main networks are building and expanding throughout their ecosystems as 2023 gets started.

As of January 3, 2023, metaverse game Decentraland (MANA) leads the GitHub development activity with a total number of 701, followed by Polkadot (DOT)/ Kusama (KSM) with 339, according to data retrieved by Finbold from ProofofGitHub.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies by daily GitHub development activity. Source: ProofofGitHub

The remaining three cryptocurrencies that made up the top five were 248 Status, 211 Ethereum (ETH), and 207 Lisk (LSK). In the meanwhile, Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Cosmos (ATOM), and Osmosis (OSMO) rounded up the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Cardano trails daily development on GitHub

Cardano was the most-developed crypto on GitHub in 2021; the ADA founder Charles Hoskinson said at the start of 2022, “there’s a reason we’re number one in GitHub commits.”

Not to note that Cardano ranked first in the amount of development activity in the cryptocurrency protocol space in 2022, followed by Polkadot, Decentraland, and Cosmos. Nevertheless, as December was concluding, Polkadot, in particular, was leading GitHub’s daily development activity over its blockchain competitor.

The most recent development activity from Decentraland is taking place shortly after when Santiment reported on December 30 that there is a significantly falling supply of MANA on crypto exchanges, which could bode well for price action this year.

“Quant, Decentraland, and Enjin are among the largest market cap assets that saw significant amounts of coins leaving exchanges in 2022. Though their respective prices are down big, as is the rest of crypto, these are good signs for a better 2023.”

Decentraland funds are moving away from exchanges. Source: Santiment

However, Decentraland did not make it onto Finbold’s list of the best metaverse cryptocurrencies to buy in January 2023. It remains to be seen whether the most recent supply out of exchanges combined with protocol development activity will cause a change in the path that it takes over the month.

