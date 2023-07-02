Top 10 states most interested in smart homes

02/07/2023

A new study has revealed that West Virginia is the state most interested in smart homes in America, with an average of 1,877 searches per month for smart home related terms per 100,000 people.

Home and tech experts Smarthomestarter.com used Google data to analyze searches for an assortment of smart home related keywords across all 50 states to determine their relative interest in smart home technology.

The study also found that the most popular smart home product in America was the Google Home Hub, with an average of 118,760 monthly searches across all states and D.C. The Google Home Hub was the most searched smart home related term in 18 states and was in the top 5 most searched terms in 48 states. Philips Hue smart lights were the second most popular smart home product in America, with an average of 56,200 searches every month, featuring in the top 5 most searched terms in 37 states. Featuring in 35 states’ top 5 most searched terms, the Honeywell smart thermostat was America’s third most popular smart home product, with an average of 46,690 searches per month.

Here are the top 10 American states most interested in smart home technology:

1. West Virginia

The Mountain State ranks first for smart home interest, with an average of 1,877 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. Coal might be the first thing people think of when asked about West Virginian industry, but this ignores the state’s strong tech sector growth. In recent years, tech in West Virginia has been the target of large amounts of investment from government and private sources. West Virginian searches were mainly focused on energy-saving technology, since devices like smart switches and smart thermostats feature in the state’s most Googled items, while the Google Home Hub also features highly.

2. Wisconsin

Coming second in the list, Wisconsin has an average of 1,743.5 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. Wisconsin is one of the coldest states in America, with an average yearly temperature of around 43.1°F, which might be driving interest in things like smart thermostats due to their ability to save money through energy efficiency. Smart thermostats, smart switches, smart lighting, and the Google Home Hub feature prominently in the searches of Wisconsinites.

3. Vermont

An average of 1,632 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population sees Vermont at third in the rankings. Another colder state, Vermont has an average yearly temperature of 42.9°F. Vermont also comes under the New England division for energy, which has the highest cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity in the continental US. It also has the second-highest cost per kWh of piped utility gas in the continental US, prompting searches for energy-saving smart home technology. For Vermonters, these were primarily smart switches and smart thermostats, with the Google Home Hub also featuring prominently.

4. North Dakota

North Dakota ranks fourth for smart home interest, with an average of 1,475.8 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. Ranking as the second coldest state in America, with an average yearly temperature of 40.4°F, this cold climate allows lots of scope for energy-saving measures provided by smart home technology. North Dakota also has an excellent provision of ultra-fast broadband access, ranked number 2 in the country for access to ultra-fast broadband. Over 30% of North Dakotan households have internet access faster than 1 Gbps. This excellent infrastructure will allow for few obstructions while using internet-connected smart home technology. As for the devices that caught the eye of North Dakotans the most: these were smart switches, smart lighting, and smart plugs, in addition to the Google Home Hub.

5. Alaska

Alaska reaches fifth in the list with an average of 1,421.8 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. Alaska is the coldest state in the union, with an average yearly temperature of just 26.6°F. This cold climate gives Alaska many incentives to explore the most efficient heating options; smart thermostats feature among these due to their ability to lower costs by increasing energy efficiency. Alaskans were also drawn to smart switches and smart lights, which provide additional energy-saving measures.

6. South Dakota

South Dakota has an average of 1,253 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population, enough to reach sixth place on the list. With an average yearly temperature of 45.2°F, the colder climate of the Mount Rushmore State allows plenty of opportunity to reduce energy bills through energy-efficient smart home technology. South Dakotans found smart switches, smart lights, smart thermostats, and the Google Home Hub most alluring.

7. New York

New York has the highest search volume for smart home technology, at an average of 242,940 searches per month. When factoring in population, New York comes seventh for interest in smart homes, with an average of 1,234.6 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. New Yorkers were particularly interested in connected houses, the Google Home Hub, and devices such as smart switches, smart plugs, and smart lightbulbs.

8. Delaware

Delaware comes in eighth for interest in smart home technology, with an average of 1,186.2 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. The First State has made great efforts to foster tech innovation, hosting some of the largest tech start-ups. Delawareans found smart switches, smart thermostats, the Google Home Hub, and smart lighting most interesting.

9. Rhode Island

Coming in ninth is Rhode Island, with an average of 1,165.7 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. Rhode Island also comes under the New England division for energy, which has very high energy costs compared to the rest of America. This high energy cost has fed into the interest in smart home technology and its ability to increase energy efficiency. Rhode Islanders were particularly interested in smart thermostats, smart lighting, and smart switches, as well as the Google Home Hub.

10. Nebraska

Rounding out the top 10 in tenth is Nebraska, with 1,089 searches for smart home keywords per month per 100,000 population. The Lincoln to Omaha corridor is host to a thriving tech sector, with some even dubbing it the Silicon Prairie, along with other locations in the Midwest. Nebraskans were drawn to the Google Home Hub, smart lights, smart switches, smart lightbulbs, and smart plugs, showing a keen interest in energy-saving technologies.

Speaking on behalf of smarthomestarter.com, a spokesperson had these comments on the study’s findings: “It is fascinating to see which states have the greatest interest in smart home technology. Smart homes have a lot to offer, from energy efficiency to security and peace of mind, to productivity, to a better quality of life, to simply increasing the entertainment value of what you do at home. West Virginia seems to agree, with their top ranking in searches speaking to their interest in the potential of smart homes to meet their needs.

“Throughout all the entries, energy efficiency is a common need to be met, since devices like smart switches and smart thermostats are high on the list of searches for the featured states. With energy being as expensive as it is now, it is prudent to do what you can to reduce your bills. It’s also of note how many states in the top 10 have relatively colder climates than the national average, including Alaska, which is the coldest state on average in the union.”

The study was conducted by home and tech experts smarthomestarter.com, which covers a wide range of topics, from simple “how to” guides to in-depth troubleshooting and tech reviews. Its team of writers and experts is dedicated to providing clear, concise, and accurate information to help readers stay up to date with the latest in the tech world.

Number of searches per 100k people by state for smart home technology

State Total smart home tech searches Population Searches per 100k Rank West Virginia 12,610 671,803 1,877 1 Wisconsin 30,950 1,775,156 1,743.5 2 Vermont 10,560 647,064 1,632 3 North Dakota 11,500 779,261 1,475.8 4 Alaska 10,430 733,583 1,421.8 5 South Dakota 11,400 909,824 1,253 6 New York 242,940 19,677,151 1,234.6 7 Delaware 12,080 1,018,396 1,186.2 8 Rhode Island 12,750 1,093,734 1,165.7 9 Nebraska 21,430 1,967,923 1,089 10

Ranking of five most searched smart home technology terms in the top ten states

State Rank 1 Search Rank 2 Search Rank 3 Search Rank 4 Search Rank 5 Search West Virginia smart switch honeywell home thermostats smart thermostat google home hub twinkly lights Wisconsin smart switch google home hub smart thermostat philip hues honeywell home thermostats Vermont smart switch google home hub smart thermostat philip hues honeywell home thermostats North Dakota google home hub smart switch nanoleaf shapes hexagon smarter kit iotty smart switch smart plug Alaska smart switch philip hues honeywell home thermostats twinkly lights smart thermostat South Dakota google home hub smart switch philip hues nanoleaf shapes hexagon smarter kit smart thermostat New York connected house google home hub smart switch smart plug smart lightbulbs Delaware smart switch honeywell home thermostats google home hub philip hues smart thermostat Rhode Island google home hub smart switch philip hues honeywell home thermostats smart thermostat Nebraska google home hub nanoleaf shapes hexagon smarter kit iotty smart switch smart lightbulbs smart plug

The most popular smart home related search terms in America

Search Term Average Total Number of Searches per Month (nationwide) Rank connected house 119620 1 google home hub 118760 2 smart switch 85460 3 philip hues 56200 4 honeywell home thermostats 46690 5 smart thermostat 41520 6 smart plug 40440 7 smart lightbulbs 36690 8 iotty smart switch 30840 9 nanoleaf shapes hexagon smarter kit 30750 10

